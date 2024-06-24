Cyndi Lauper announces UK farewell tour for 2025: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

24 June 2024, 16:28

Cyndi Lauper in 2021
Cyndi Lauper in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

We have good news and bad news. The good news is that Cyndi Lauper will tour the UK next year! The bad news? It's her farewell tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Today, Cyndi Lauper thrilled fans by announcing the UK and EU dates for her highly anticipated Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

This monumental tour will kick off in Europe next February, marking Lauper's first major tour in a decade. The tour will feature shows in major cities including Glasgow, Manchester, London, Birmingham, and Belfast before moving on to Budapest, Lodz, Prague, Berlin, Dusseldorf, and Paris.

Throughout the tour, Lauper will be joined by special guests, who will be revealed at a later date.

Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour
Cyndi Lauper's farewell tour. Picture: Cyndi Lauper/Live Nation

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, June 28th at 10am local time.

This announcement follows the news of Lauper’s North American Farewell tour earlier this month and comes on the heels of the release of Let the Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary that delves into Lauper's extraordinary life and career.

Cyndi also plays her first UK show in eight years at a special Royal Albert Hall gig on June 26.

The full dates are:

  • Saturday 8th February: Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro
  • Sunday 9th February: Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
  • Tuesday 11th February: London, UK, The O2
  • Friday 14th February: Birmingham, UK, bp pulse LIVE (formerly Resorts World Arena)
  • Sunday 16th February: Belfast, UK, SSE Arena
  • Wednesday 19 February: Budapest, HG, Budapest Sportaréna
  • Friday 21st February: Lodz, PL, Atlas Arena
  • Sunday 23rd February: Prague, CR, O2 Arena
  • Tuesday 25th February: Berlin, GR, Uber Arena
  • Wednesday 26th February: Dusseldorf, GR, PSD Bank Dome
  • Friday 28th February: Paris, FR, Accor Arena

