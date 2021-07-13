The Breakfast Club cast now: Where are the stars of the 1985 film now?

The Breakfast Club cast has come a long way since 1985. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Where are the cast of The Breakfast Club now? Find out everything about Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson and Anthony Michael Hall.

It’s been more than 35 years since The Breakfast Club was released in the UK back in 1985.

The iconic film - starring Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson - followed a group of teenagers who were forced to spend a Saturday morning detention together at Shermer High School.

Despite being told to stay silent and write an essay describing who they think they are, they decided to get in a lot of trouble instead.

But where are the cast of The Breakfast Club now, and what have they been up to?

The Breakfast Club was released in 1985. Picture: Alamy

The Breakfast Club cast now:

Molly Ringwald (Claire)

Unsurprisingly, Molly - who played Claire Standish - still works as an actress and recently appeared in the hit series Riverdale.

She took a break from the spotlight, but has since had roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, King Cobra and Siberia.

Molly also starred in Netflix film The Kissing Booth 2 as Mrs. Flynn.

Molly Ringwald played Claire in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

As for her personal life, Molly was married to writer Valery Lameignère from 1999 to 2002.

In 2007, she then went on to marry writer, Panio Gianopoulos and together they share three children; daughter Mathilda and twins Adele and Roman.

Judd Nelson (John)

Judd Nelson played John in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

John Bender actor Judd is now 61 years old and has continued to act over the past few decades.

He reunited with his Breakfast Club costars Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy in the 1985 for the film St. Elmo's Fire.

Other credits include Billionaire Boys Club, Airheads, Suddenly Susan and Two And A Half Men.

The actor also played Billy Beretti on Empire between 2015 – 2019 and has voiced characters on Family Guy, Phineas and Ferb, Ben 10: Omniverse and Transformers.

Anthony Michael Hall (Brian)

Anthony Michael Hall played Brian in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

Anthony Michael Hall starred as Brian Johnson in The Breakfast Club, who was part of pretty much every club in the school.

Hall went on to star on shows such as Murder, She Wrote, Entourage, and CSI: Miami.

Film lovers will also recognise him as the villain in Edward Scissorhands.

His other credits include Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and sitcom The Goldbergs.

Emilio Estevez (Andrew)

Emilio Estevez played Andrew in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

Emilio Estevez played Andrew Clark, who constantly feared disappointing his dad.

After starring in The Breakfast Club, Estevez appeared in Bon Jovi's music video for Blaze of Glory, as well as playing coach Gordon Bombay in Disney's Mighty Ducks.

He has recently reprised this role for Disney Plus' upcoming Mighty Ducks sequel, saying: “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in 'The Mighty Ducks' franchise."

His other credits include guest-starring on Two and a Half Men and directing and writing the film The Public which is set in a public library in Cincinnati.

Ally Sheedy (Allison)

Ally Sheedy played Allison in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

Allison Reynold's actress Ally Sheedy has starred in a fair few films aside from The Breakfast Club.

In 1983, she acted opposite Sean Penn in Bad Boys and also had a role in St. Elmo’s Fire.

She had a cameo in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016 as Scott Summers' teacher.

Paul Gleason (Richard)

Paul Gleason played Richard in The Breakfast Club. Picture: Alamy

The Breakfast Club fans will remember Paul Gleason as strict teacher, Richard Vernon.

Following this role, Gleason appeared in shows such as The Wonder Years, Seinfeld, Melrose Place, Friends, Dawson's Creek, and Drake & Josh.

Sadly, in May 2006, Gleason died of lung cancer.