Watch: Tears for Fears’ amazing ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ performance on The Voice US

18 December 2024, 16:02

Tears for Fears in 1985 and performing on The Voice US in 2024.
Tears for Fears performed on the talent show's finale special. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The band mixed their classic hit with their new song ‘The Girl That I Call Home’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tears for Fears amazed fans of The Voice US with a performance during the talent show’s finale last week (December 10).

The English band took to the stage near the end of the television event to play a medley featuring their hit single ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ and their most recent single ‘The Girl That I Call Home’.

“They deserve to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” one fan commented after a video of the group’s performance was uploaded to The Voice US’s YouTube channel.

Watch Tears for Fears' The Voice US performance below:

Tears for Fears Performs “Everybody Wants to Rule the World" and More | The Voice Finale | NBC

“These guys should be the halftime show at the Superbowl,” another impressed listener penned, explaining: “Their appeal is multigenerational etc. and they have enough recognizable material to do the whole show.”

The Voice US judges Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntrie and Michael Bublé also enjoyed Tears for Fears’ finale performance.

They could be seen dancing near the stage as the rest of the show’s crowd also bopped along to the ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ and ‘The Girl That I Call Home’ medley.

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal performing on The Voice US.
Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal performing on The Voice US. Picture: Getty

Tears for Fears band members Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal’s latest album, Songs for a Nervous Planet, was released on October 25, 2024.

A live album, it features eighteen live songs which were recorded during the group’s 2022 Tipping Point World Tour as well as four new tracks.

In 2025, Tears for Fears are set to play four shows based around their new album at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Also set to perform at the same Las Vegas venue next February will be country music legend Keith Urban. His residency at the Fontainebleau began in October 2024, and ends on February 22 2025.

