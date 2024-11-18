Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce team up for new Christmas song – listen here!

18 November 2024, 18:11

Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce team up for new Christmas song – listen here! Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Listen to 'Maybe This Christmas' by Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce here.

The king of Christmas has teamed up with a country star for his latest song.

Released today (November 18), 'Maybe This Christmas' is the new single from Michael Bublé and Carly Pearce.

The song, which they have both claimed is "the greatest Christmas song ever”, came about when Bublé and Pearce met while filming The Voice.

Listen to 'Maybe This Christmas' below!

Michael Bublé, Carly Pearce - Maybe This Christmas (Official Audio)

"I wrote this song for those who find the holidays a hard time.. a lonely time," Michael explained on social media.

"Music has a way of healing and this one means a lot."

The accompanying video shows Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, becoming emotional as she hears the song.

The Canadian singer teased the collaboration last week with a photo of him and Pearce.

"Sometimes the best things happen when you least expect them," Bublé wrote on Instagram.

"This collab fell into place so seamlessly it feels like fate had a hand in it.

"We’re so proud of this song! We hope you love it as much as we do."

