When Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on duet of a Frank Sinatra classic

Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on their sumptuous duet of a Frank Sinatra classic in 2014. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

What. A. Pairing.

Approximately ten years ago, some music mogul delivered a stroke of genius by putting together two of contemporary music's most distinct voices.

Getting Michael Bublé in the same room as the legendary Barbra Streisand promised to deliver something incredibly special.

As you could probably have already guessed, or already may know, their duet did not disappoint.

In 2014, Babs and Bublé joined up to give their fans a dream duet, as part of Streisand's album of star-studded duets called Partners.

The album saw the likes of Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and even Elvis Presley sing alongside Barbra, the latter with the help of technology of course.

But there was one singer - with a voice that truly melts hearts - that she wanted to get involved, which was Bublé.

The pair sang a sumptuous rendition of Frank Sinatra's 'It Had To Be You', and sizzled amid the wintery decorations when they performed it live for the 'Haven't Met You Yet' singer's Christmas television special that year.

Michael Buble & Barbra Streisand "It Had To Be You"

I doubt fans of either Babs or Bublé could've asked for a better Christmas gift, which they delivered for Michael Bublé's Christmas in New York at the tail end of 2014.

Two enviable singers with two immaculate voices, they would've done the iconic velvet-toned Frank Sinatra proud.

It was a magical, cute moment between the two artists, whose chemistry was clear to see.

Even at the ripe age of 72, Barbra proved why she has had the staying power to perform and mesmerize audiences for over five decades.

Babs and Bublé gave their fans a Christmas gift they'd never forget in 2014. (Photo by: Neil Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

She is an EGOT after all - one of a select elite few who have won the coveted combination of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award.

This coming together of two musical forces was ten years ago, yet Michael is still blown away by getting the chance to sing alongside one of his idols.

In a recent post on his Instagram, he wrote: "Believe me when I tell you, it's been 10 years and I'm still starstruck."

It wasn't just Bublé who was gushing about being able to work with one of his heroes - Barbra was equally as enamoured which the accompanying video details.

"You can just tell by his attitude, his voice, his freedom, his sense of self… and so we can play. 'OK, you do this, I do that'," Barbra says.

"Somehow, I made a mistake, and I sang his part… and somehow these wonderful accidents happen."

She was bowled over not only by his smooth voice and effortless charm, but also his professionalism.

It was sweet to read how the experience impacted Michael, who couldn't contain his affection for Streisand.

"God kissed her throat, and she's blessed with this beautiful voice, but I think what makes people fall even more in love with her is her ability to tell a story, and I guess that's the actress within her," Bublé added.

She certainly can tell a story with her gorgeous voice, one that Frank himself would've been fond of.

'It Had To Be You' was popularised by Sinatra, leading many to believe it was one of his own songs originally, but that wasn't the case.

The song was originally written by Gus Kahn in the early 1920s, though didn't enter the American consciousness until Frank released his rendition in 1980 on his 55th studio album, Trilogy: Past Present Future.