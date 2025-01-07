Barbra Streisand sings beautiful duet with her son in rare concert clip – watch

Barbra Streisand performed with her son Jason often in 2012 and 2013. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Jason Gould and his mom sang ‘How Deep is the Ocean’ together in 2012.

Barbra Streisand was a very proud mother when she got the chance to introduce fans to her son Jason’s talent for singing in 2012.

While performing her Barbra Live Tour that autumn, the Funny Girl and A Star Is Born star was joined by Jason, an actor and singer, to perform a duet to one of his recent songs.

Barbra and Jason’s Brooklyn performance of ‘How Deep is the Ocean’ (available to watch in the fan video below) was later released as an official recording on the ‘Tell Him’ singer’s eighth live album, Back to Brooklyn.

Watch Barbra Streisand and Jason Gould sing ‘How Deep is the Ocean’ together below!

How Deep is the Ocean by Jason Gould and Barbra Streisand

Speaking on stage with her son ahead of their performance, Barbra jokingly revealed to the then-45-year-old: “This is what I’ve been doing all these years!”

“I used to sit out there and be very nervous for you,” Jason reminisced.

Introducing Jason to the crowd, Barbra explained: “You know, this isn’t our first time singing together because we used to sing together all the time.

“When he was a baby I would come home from work, whether it was Funny Girl or Hello Dolly!, and he knew all the words to my songs and we would sing.”

Barbra Streisand and her son Jason in March 1969. Picture: Getty

The ‘Evergreen’ star also proudly gushed about how her son had just released his first EP at the time.

“I’m sorry, you hate when I say anything, but I cannot believe he’s just made an EP! Five songs, paid for it himself and put it out, and it’s number one on Amazon,” she gushed.

“I didn’t know he even could sing,” she added. “But a couple of years ago he said: ‘Well I’m thinking of singing,’ and I said: ‘That’s great!’”

Hearing Jason’s original tracks immediately inspired Barbra, who recalled how she told her son after hearing his work that she “had” to sing with him as soon as possible.

“This is a way of keeping close, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy it,” the singing superstar added as the two prepared to begin their duet.

Jason has since released a whole album of his own. Entitled Dangerous Man, it came out in 2017 and featured several original songs as well as covers of songs including ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ and ‘Bridge Over Troubled Waters’.

While promoting Dangerous Man’s release, the now-58-year-old looked back at his time touring on his mom’s Barbra Live Tour during an interview with Billboard.

“It was pretty wild actually, in that I had basically never sang in front of a live audience, let alone an audience of 18,000 people,” he admitted.

“So to do that took a lot of prayers because I didn’t know what that would feel like.”

Barbra Streisand and Jason performing in London in 2013. Picture: Getty

But, he added: “It was a sweet experience really, and my mother was very supportive and encouraging. It was her idea.”

On whether having such a famous singer as a mother affected the amount of pressure he was under while working to create new songs of his own, Jason reflected: “The pressure of being compared, or judged is something I recognize I have no control over.

“Ultimately, I have to be authentic, so no matter who my mother is, it doesn’t really matter in the end. We are all products of our parents, though.”