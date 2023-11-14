How Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

14 November 2023, 11:59

Aerosmith Rocks Donington film trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's massive 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dianne Warren is one of the all-time great songwriters, with a run of hits for other artists stretching back four decades.

And a top songwriter will never let a good line to waste, no matter where it comes from.

One of Warren's biggest hits was Aerosmith's 1998 hit 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing', which appeared in the sci-fi disaster film Armageddon.

An all-conquering Oscar-nominated smash, the song has gone five times platinum in the US and triple platinum in the UK.

And Barbra Streisand fans reading her memoir My Name is Barbra have an insight into where its main refrain came from.

James Brolin and Barbra Streisand in 1997
James Brolin and Barbra Streisand in 1997. Picture: Getty Images

In the book, Barbra tells the story of being in bed with husband James Brolin when he told her "I don't want to fall asleep".

She asked him why, and he replied: "'Cause I'll miss you'."

The autobiography only came out last week, but Barbra superfans will know that it's not the first time she's told the incredibly romantic tale.

Streisand told Barbara Walters the story during a 20/20 interview in 1997, and watching the show was one Diane Warren.

Barbra Streisand on Being the Inspiration for Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Warren scribbled down the lovely line, and the rest is pop history.

Adding in her book now, Barbra said: "It was so gratifying to see so many people responding to Jim’s words. Well, no wonder… so did I!"

Streisand and Brolin married the following year, and Barbra said that bedroom exchange was the moment she knew they would wed – a story she also recently shared with Howard Stern.

More from Barbra Streisand

See more More from Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand - Love Songs

Barbra Streisand's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Features

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Barbra Streisand officially retires

Barbra Streisand confirms she has officially quit showbusiness: "I want to live life"

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 best duets of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Barbra Streisand has revealed Robert Redford almost didn't accept his role in the 1973 romantic drama, The Way We Were.

Barbra Streisand reveals why Robert Redford initially said no to starring opposite her: 'I was heartbroken'
Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand handpicks lesser-heard classics for new Evergreens compilation

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen team up

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs swap songs for amazing performance at BMI Country Awards - video

Country

Barry Manilow and his husband Garry Kief and ex-wife Susan Deixler

Barry Manilow explains why he didn't come out as gay until he was in his 70s

Music

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has issued a public apology after a clip of her criticising Robbie Williams was shown on his new Netflix documentary.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for “cruel” behaviour to Robbie Williams after video resurfaces

Robbie Williams

Shania Twain in 2023

Shania Twain breaks silence to thank fans after 'very scary' tour bus accident

Shania Twain

Passenger and Ed Sheeran

Passenger celebrates 10 years of 'Let Her Go' with new Ed Sheeran duet version - watch video

Ed Sheeran