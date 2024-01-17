Cheers cast reunite at iconic bar for incredible moment at 2024 Emmy Awards

The beloved cast of the iconic sitcom Cheers came together for a special reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Actors including Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer gathered for the tribute.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The beloved cast of the iconic sitcom Cheers came together for a special reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

After concluding in 1993, fans were thrilled to witness the familiar faces reuniting in a nostalgic bar setting during a tribute at the awards ceremony, celebrating some of the most popular shows in television history.

After host Anthony Anderson announced a reunion of “one of the greatest television shows of all time", the stage went up, revealing the cast sitting at a replica of the famous Cheers bar.

After concluding in 1993, fans were thrilled to witness the familiar faces reuniting in a nostalgic bar setting during a tribute at the awards ceremony, celebrating some of the most popular shows in television history. Picture: Getty

Kelsey Grammer (pictured), who after Cheers went on to star in the show's wildly popular spin-off Frasier, chimed in: "Being together brings back some great memories of a show we're all very proud of.". Picture: Fox/Emmy Awards

Ted Danson, who played bar owner Sam Malone in the show, said: "This feels nice to be here in front of you."

John Ratzenberger, who played Cliff Clavin, then added he would call it a "long overdue class reunion."

Kelsey Grammer, who after Cheers went on to star in the show's wildly popular spin-off Frasier, chimed in: "Being together brings back some great memories of a show we're all very proud of."

Rhea Perlman, who played the famous Carla Tortelli, then asked where the envelope was so the cast could announce the award for Best Directing of a Comedy Series.

George Wendt, known for his role as the barstool regular Norm, then made an entrance from the wings, clutching an envelope in hand, as he walked past a framed photograph of cast member Kirstie Alley on the bar's wall, who sadly passed away in December 2022.

75th Emmy Awards: Cheers

The sketch also paid a subtle tribute to castmate Kirstie Alley (pictured) who died in December 2022. Picture: Getty

The fictional bar Cheers, based in Boston, followed the lives of the staff and regulars had a successful run of eleven seasons and won a total of 28 Emmy Awards.

The 2024 Emmy Awards celebrated 75 years of television with a host of tributes to other famed American TV shows.

The ceremony, broadcast on Fox, featured special tributes to iconic shows such as The Sopranos, All in the Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Ally McBeal, Game of Thrones, The Carol Burnett Show, I Love Lucy, and many others.

Jesse Collins, executive producer of the Emmys told the Associated Press: “It was really about, ‘How can we celebrate 75 years of television differently?'" with Dionne Harmon, another executive producer adding: "The core of it is celebrating television and to honour the shows of yesterday while we honour the shows of today."