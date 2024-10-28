Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown!

28 October 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 11:57

We're celebrating the best country songs of 2024 on Smooth Country.

From today (October 28), we're asking you to vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown: the Smooth Country Song of the Year.

We've selected a host of the biggest hits we love playing on Smooth Country for you to choose from. Eamonn Kelly will then count down the full top 50 songs on Friday, November 29 from 9am.

Voting closes at 1pm on Friday, November 22.

To take part, you can vote for up to 10 of your favourite country songs here or on Global Player.

