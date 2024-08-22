Michael Bublé celebrates daughter Cielo’s 2nd birthday with adorable video

22 August 2024, 17:52

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's fourth child Cielo has recently turned two years old.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's fourth child Cielo has recently turned two years old. Picture: Getty/Michael Bublé Instagram

By Thomas Edward

He's clearly enamoured with his children.

Michael Bublé shares four children in total with his beloved wife Luisana Lopilato, and they evidently mean the world to him.

His eldest son Noah is ten, Elias is eight, their first daughter Vida is six, and their youngest child Cielo has just turned two years old.

To celebrate her birthday, the 'Haven't Met You Yet' swooner has posted an adorable video on his Instagram account of his youngest daughter.

"Our girl turns two today! You’ve filled our lives with so much love and light and your mommy and papi have no idea how we lived life without you!!!" Bublé wrote in both English and Spanish - his wife Luisana is Argentinian.

"Happy Birthday Cielo! We love you so much it hurts!! #DontBlameItOnMe if you feel inspired to post you with your babies to this audio. Let’s flood this app with love, the world could use it."

Michael Buble marks daughter's second birthday

The gorgeous post shows a video of his daughter's magical moments soundtracked by Bublé's song 'Don't Blame Me'.

It's chocca block with clips and photos of Cielo's first two years of life in this world, snuggling with her dad and messing around with her three siblings.

Michael is certainly the doting father, and is happy to gush over his beautiful children whenever he's given the chance.

On Easter this year, Bublé shared an Instagram post from the airport whilst travelling with his family of six on the holiday weekend.

"Doesn’t matter where we go or what we’re doing. Whether it’s a Hawaiian vacay or the chaos of an airport on the way home. It’s always better when we’re together," Bublé wrote in his caption at the time.

"We wish the same for you and your families this Easter. ❤️," he added.

Michael Bublé shares four children with his wife Luisana Lopilato.
Michael Bublé shares four children with his wife Luisana Lopilato. Picture: Michael Bublé Instagram

Bublé has previously opened up about his and his wife Luisana's parenting styles, before they welcomed baby number four, and how different they are due to their own upbringings.

"I'm so proud to be Canadian, but we're very conservative and we're courteous and everything runs sort of in [an orderly fashion]."

"Argentinians are far freer and it's loose ... and you know what? It made for such a perfect mix," he told Yahoo Life.

"It was hard for me, culturally, at first to sort of deal with that, but I love how easygoing my wife is."

The silky-voiced singer also added that he loves the "mix of cultures" that his children are embracing from he and Luisiana's different attitudes to parenting and life too.

“I think that mix of our cultures has been such a beautiful thing for my kids because I think they've taken the best of both worlds - and they're very different worlds."

