Keith Urban reveals 'craziest' thing he once signed on tour: 'It was rock and roll'

Keith Urban wasn't expecting what this fan had ready for him to sign. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Keith Urban has many hilarious tour stories.

Keith Urban has opened up about how fans are still surprising him with their tour-based antics.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, the country music star was asked by the ‘Underneath the Tree’ singer about what “crazy” tour moments have been his favourite so far in his music career.

Keith responded by telling the story of how a fan once took him completely by surprise when she asked him to sign a prosthetic leg during a performance.

Keith Urban reacts to signing a fan’s prosthetic leg

“I was playing a show and this girl yelled out from the audience ‘Will you sign my leg?’ and I went ‘Of course!’ Like, what a great moment,” Keith explained.

“So she’s out there, I say ‘Yep, yep, come on up,’ [but] then she disappears, I couldn’t see her,” he continued.

“And then she pops up out of the same spot where she is, and throws this prosthetic leg up on stage!”

While Keith was surprised by this development, the singer still had nothing against signing the woman’s leg. “This leg landed with a thud, so I picked [it] up and I’m signing the leg, and then I’m like ‘How do I get it back to her?!’” he laughed.

Keith Urban celebrates the release of his new album 'High'

“I gave it to the audience and they just surfed it back and she put it back on,” he finished explaining, agreeing with Kelly that the whole moment was “very rock and roll.”

While Keith’s signing story comes from a past tour, the Grammy-winner continues to add performance dates for the future too.

The singer’s Fontainebleau Las Vegas residency continues in February 2025, and after Keith will head off to tour across the US in the summer.

Revealing his new North American tour dates on Monday December 9, Keith told fans: “Playing live is what I live to do.

"Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE – that’s what it’s about for me.

“Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage – and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

International dates for Keith Urban’s High and Alive album tour are expected at a later date, Billboard reports.