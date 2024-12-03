Kelly Clarkson’s 8-year-old son Remy wows audience with Frank Sinatra cover

3 December 2024, 16:49

Kelly Clarkson smiling and clapping and her son Remy singing on her show
Kelly's son Remy sang 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra. Picture: Kelly Clarkson YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Kelly’s son is taking after his mother.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kelly Clarkson’s son Remington ‘Remy’ Alexander wowed audiences on his mother’s chat show when he took to the stage to perform a Frank Sinatra cover.

The eight-year-old – the younger of Kelly’s two children with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – seemed a little shy to begin with, but came into his own once given the chance to sing with the show’s house band.

Remy’s performance acted as a warm-up act for The Kelly Clarkson Show’s live studio audience, but the moment was recorded so that she could share a clip of it with those watching on TV as well.

Watch the performance below.

Kelly Clarkson’s son wows with Frank Sinatra cover

“We’ve got a few Broadway stars joining us, we’ve also got my kiddos River and Remy in the audience ‘cause we are taping on an off day,” Kelly explained, introducing the video.

“Before the show, Remy took a moment to warm up the audience with his rendition of the Sinatra classic ‘My Way’ - you’re welcome,” she added.

After playing the video of Remy singing with the show’s band, Kelly explained: “He just walked right in today and said: ‘Who do I need to speak to to sing my song?’” while the camera cut to a bashful-looking Remy sitting with his older sister in the audience.

Kelly Clarkson with her son Remy on the Grammy's red carpet
Kelly's son joined Kelly at the Grammy awards this year. Picture: Getty

Remy’s performance drew applause from the studio audience, and certainly suggested that Kelly’s youngest has inherited some of his mother’s musical genes.

The ‘Underneath the Tree’ singer is a big fan of performing covers on her show during her Kellyoke segment.

'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

In September 2024, Kelly’s rendition of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ had Celine herself in tears.

"I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm crying again,' said Celine in a video posted on Instagram.

"You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon."

