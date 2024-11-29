Underneath the Tree by Kelly Clarkson: Lyrics, story, song facts and more

'Underneath the Tree' was the first single on Kelly Clarkson's first Christmas album. Picture: Getty/Kelly Clarkson YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

Kelly Clarkson’s track is a 21st century Christmas classic.

‘Underneath the Tree’ became a much-loved festive hit as soon as it was released in 2013, and its popularity has only been growing ever since.

The first single on Kelly Clarkson’s sixth album Wrapped in Red, critics immediately suggested the song would rise to the same Christmas popularity status as other more modern hits such as Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Kelly Clarkson - Underneath The Tree (Live from NBC's Christmas at the Opry)

But who wrote ‘Underneath the Tree’, what are its lyrics, and has the song been featured in any films? Here’s everything you need to know about the American Idol winner’s hit...

Who originally wrote ‘Underneath the Tree’?

Kelly Clarkson wrote the song with her producer Greg Kurstin. Picture: Getty

‘Underneath the Tree’ was written by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin. Kurstin was also the producer of the song.

The duo’s work on Wrapped in Red followed the success of their team up for Kelly’s hit single ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ in 2011, and the pair reunited again in 2015 to work on the singer’s seventh studio album Piece by Piece, and later 2017’s Meaning of Life.

What’s the meaning of the lyrics in ‘Underneath the Tree’?

Kelly Clarkson’s first Christmas single ‘Underneath the Tree’ is sung from the perspective of a lover who is thankful to have their partner with them at Christmas.

The song celebrates being with a loved one at Christmas. Picture: Getty

The singer reflects on how before the singer met their significant other: “Christmas was cold and grey” as they were “alone to celebrate” the festive special occasion.

But now that they’ve got each other, the singer explains that while all the trimmings of Christmas like presents under a tree make it a beautiful holiday, being with their loved one is what they’re really grateful for this Christmas.

As the chorus lyrics sing: “Presents, what a beautiful sight / Don’t mean a thing if you ain’t holding me tight / You’re all that I need / Underneath the tree”.

Is there an ‘Underneath the Tree’ music video?

Yes, there is an ‘Underneath the Tree’ music video! The short film shows Kelly performing her hit Christmas song to a live studio audience, and also features lots of behind the scenes footage from the same recording.

Kelly Clarkson - Underneath the Tree (Official Video)

Does ‘Underneath the Tree’ feature in a movie?

While ‘Underneath the Tree’ was not written for a film, the song has featured in several movies since its release on November 5 2013.

The song was used in the 2016 comedy film Office Christmas Party, which starred Jennifer Anniston and Jason Bateman.

Kelly's song has featured in several films since its release in 2013. Picture: Getty

It also featured in the TV drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’s Christmas special in 2021 (Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas), and in the 2017 Lifetime film A Very Merry Toy Store.