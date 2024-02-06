Friends: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite in funny Super Bowl ad also featuring the Beckhams

6 February 2024, 16:25

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite. Picture: Uber Eats

By Tom Eames

Friends fans have been treated to a surprise reunion ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Jennifer Aniston was one half of TV's most famous romances alongside David Schwimmer, but she apparently doesn't even remember him in a funny new advert.

The 54-year-old star appears in a mini Friends reunion with her on-screen partner Schwimmer, 57, in a new Uber Eats commercial for the Super Bowl.

The minute-long ad features several other stars including David and Victoria Beckham, and country music singer Jelly Roll, but it's Jennifer and David's reunion which tops the bill.

The plot of the advert begins with Jennifer receiving a bag of goods including flowers and shampoo from Uber Eats, which is handed by a production assistant.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Forget They’re Friends in Uber Eats Commercial | E! News

As she hands the bag to the actress, she tells her that she didn't remember that you could get "all this stuff on Uber Eats".

Jennifer replies: "Well you know what they say; in order to remember something you've got to forget something else. Make a little room."

This is then followed by various humorous situations where people order Uber Eats but forget something that is usually common knowledge.

This includes Jelly Roll not remembering he has tattoos on his face, and David and Victoria forgetting the name of the Spice Girls.

Jennifer and David
Jennifer and David. Picture: Uber Eats

As David greets Jennifer, he goes in for a hug but his former castmate awkwardly doesn't recall him.

Jennifer says: "Um, have we met?". David replies: "Worked together for ten years."

She replies: "Ten years? You were great." Jennifer then walks away and says to herself: "Like I would forget 10 years of my life."

The two stars appeared in Friends for all 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It is the first time any of the main cast have starred in anything together since the tragic death of Matthew Perry in 2023.

