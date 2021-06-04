The adorable moment David Schwimmer interrupts interview to tell Boy George he's 'a massive fan'

4 June 2021, 11:21 | Updated: 4 June 2021, 13:48

Boy George was a guest on The One Show yesterday (June 3) when Friends star David Schwimmer gave him a compliment we're sure he won't forget.
By Giorgina Hamilton

Friends actor David Schwimmer stopped his interview on The One Show to tell Boy George how much he admired his work.

Proving that famous actors are just like us when it comes to meeting their idols, Schwimmer, who was being interviewed via live video by presenters Angellica Bell and Jermaine Jenas, surprised everyone by starting his interview with a message to the Culture Club singer.

The clip shows The One Show presenters cutting to the actor when they ask him about his BBC show Intelligence, but before he answers the question, Schwimmer he starts with a caveat.

A clearly surprised Boy George who is sitting by the presenters in the studios, rocks back in his chair laughing before waving back at the excited Friends star on screen.
Boy George discussed his upcoming 60th birthday on June 14 and the single 'The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread' that he's releasing to mark the milestone.
"Well, first of all I just have to say I'm a massive fan of Boy George," the Friends star proclaims.

"So I just want to say hello...so hi!"

The singer discussed his upcoming 60th birthday on June 14 and the single 'The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread' that he's releasing to mark the milestone.

Boy George told The One Show presenters he is “much more confident at this point”, nearing 60, than he was when he was around the age of 18.

When asked why, he said: “I think breathing more.

"I literally mean like meditation, all the stuff, all the work that I’ve done on myself over the years but particularly this year, because I went back into therapy and really got a chance to look at myself.

“I’ve never had a year off.

“For me it was the luxury of self-discovery. Getting back into my craft.

“I make art as well, basically being creative, which I feel I’m really lucky to do what I do.”

Watch the video for Boy George's new single below:

