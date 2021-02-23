Gary Barlow and Boy George release a duet of Take That's 'Patience' and it's exceptional
23 February 2021, 10:41 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 17:28
Gary Barlow has been joined by none other than Boy George for the Take That star's latest at-home 'Crooner Session' and the resulting duet is spectacular.
Gary Barlow has shared his latest Crooner Session and this time it's with Culture Club frontman, the one and only Boy George.
The pair sang Take That's 2006 hit 'Patience' from the comfort of their own homes for the video released yesterday (February 22).
Gary played the piano as Boy George took to lead vocals and the two belted out a mind-blowing version of the Brit Award-winning song.
Watch Gary Barlow and Boy George sing 'Patience' below:
50-year-old Gary Barlow started his virtual Crooner Sessions duet series in 2020 during the first UK-wide lockdown.
Highlights of the year's collaborations included incredible performances with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.
2021 saw Gary kick of his new series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart for a stunning rendition of the latter's hit 'Rhythm of My Heart'.
Since then the 'Back for Good' singer also recruited Leona Lewis for a beautiful cover of Take That's 'Could It Be Magic' and performed a Frank Sinatra classic with Jamie Cullum.
At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.
He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.
Watch the exclusive virtual gig here.