Gary Barlow releases mesmerising 'I've Got You Under My Skin' duet with Jamie Cullum

By Sian Moore

Gary Barlow's latest Crooner Session is a collaboration with English jazz-pop singer Jamie Cullum, with a stunning rendition of Frank Sinatra's signature song 'I've Got You Under My Skin'.

Together the talented pair sang the 1966 hit 'I've Got You Under My Skin', a song famously recognised as Frank Sinatra's signature tune.

While Barlow played the piano, the gifted musicians took it in turns to showcase their stunning vocals as they worked their way through the song, before treating audiences to a wondrous harmony.

Watch the session below:

"I've always been a massive fan of this super talented human Jamie Cullum," Gary wrote in the video description.

He cheekily added: "And you might have noticed I’ve turned down my piano on this take so he doesn’t hear how bad I am – thank you Jamie."

The 50-year-old star started his virtual duets with fellow pop stars in 2020, and has already collaborated with the likes of Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard and Brian May.

He kicked off his 2021 series by duetting with the one and only Rod Stewart at the beginning of January.

And just last week, the 'Back for Good' singer performed a stunning rendition of Take That's 'Could It Be Magic' with Leona Lewis.

At the end of last year, Gary took part in a Smooth Sessions live stream, where he performed songs from his latest albums accompanied with a selection of Take That classics.

He also spent part of the exciting evening chatting to Smooth's own Jenni Falconer.

Watch the exclusive virtual gig here.