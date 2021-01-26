Gary Barlow says Take That will reunite with all five members: 'It's my safe haven'

By Tom Eames

It's been 10 years since Take That were a five-piece, but Gary Barlow predicts that the full band will reunite in the near future.

Gary Barlow has confirmed that he believes Take That will reunite as the original lineup, calling the band his "safe haven".

Take That have existed as a trio since 2014, consisting of Gary, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. As a trio they have released two albums and a greatest hits collection.

In 2014, Jason Orange announced his departure from the group to focus on his personal life, while Robbie Williams had departed after their Progress album and tour in 2011.

When asked if a reunion with all five members could happen, Gary told The Mirror: "I think there will [be], I think there will [be].

"That’s one of the thrills of being in the band. You don’t know what’s going to happen from record to record and it’s lovely. It’s a very safe place Take That."

Take That in 2011. Picture: Getty

Robbie first quit the band in 1996, and went on to have a hugely successful solo career. Following Take That's reunion as a four-piece in 2005, Robbie rejoined the group in 2009 for a single album.

Since then, Robbie has teamed up with his Take That boys for a few one-off performances, but has yet to rejoin them for a full album or tour.

Jason stepped down from the limelight as he didn't want to continue touring. He said at the time: "At a band meeting last week I confirmed to Mark, Gary, and Howard that I do not wish to commit to recording and promoting a new album.

"At the end of The Progress Tour I began to question whether it might be the right time for me to not continue on with Take That. There have been no fallings out, only a decision on my part that I no longer wish to do this."

Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

In 2018, Howard said of Jason: "Jason’s gone off the grid. He’s not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that.

"But that’s good for him, that’s where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.'Who knows in the near future he might decide to change his mind and if he does he’s welcome back anytime."