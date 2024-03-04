Keith Urban stuns travellers with surprise performance at Nashville airport
4 March 2024, 12:43
Keith Urban interview: Covering for Adele, loving UK fans and still feeling pressure
Keith Urban is someone worth missing your flight for.
Listen to this article
Ever since Elton John donated a gorgeous piano to Kings Cross/St Pancras station in London, famous faces have caused a bit of a storm by rocking up to play their latest tunes.
But over in the US, Keith Urban has taken that approach to the next level with a surprise performance at Nashville International Airport.
- Keith Urban speaks out about his cruel rejection on TV talent show as a child
- Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family
- Listen to the Smooth Country Hot Hits Live Playlist on Global Player
"From the baggage claim to a REAL STAGE !!!!" said Keith on Instagram as he posted a series of videos from his set.
"Sooooo fun celebrating the release of ‘Messed Up As Me’ with loads of you in Concourse C yesterday and a massive thank you to everyone at @flynashville for helping us pull off the surprise."
As fellow country musician Eli V quipped in the comments: "I'd miss my flight to watch the whole show without ANY hesitation."
A few days ago, Keith had given fans some insight about what he new track is all about.
"This song is about a relationship…should we call it a relationship ??? We’re calling it a relationship," he said.
"It's about two people who know they aren’t good for each other: it’s dysfunctional, makes no sense, it might even be toxic, but they keep going back because there’s one thing they’re REALLY good at !!!"
Keith Urban - Messed Up As Me (Official Audio)
Keith Urban's last studio album, released in 2020, was The Speed of Now Part 1.
Since then he's released the non-album singles 'Wild Hearts', 'Nightfalls', 'Brown Eyes Baby' and 'Street Called Main'.
'Messed Up As Me' is the second single from Urban's as-yet untitled 12th studio album, following the release of 'Straight Line' earlier this year.