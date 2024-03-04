Keith Urban stuns travellers with surprise performance at Nashville airport

By Mayer Nissim

Keith Urban is someone worth missing your flight for.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ever since Elton John donated a gorgeous piano to Kings Cross/St Pancras station in London, famous faces have caused a bit of a storm by rocking up to play their latest tunes.

But over in the US, Keith Urban has taken that approach to the next level with a surprise performance at Nashville International Airport.

"From the baggage claim to a REAL STAGE !!!!" said Keith on Instagram as he posted a series of videos from his set.

"Sooooo fun celebrating the release of ‘Messed Up As Me’ with loads of you in Concourse C yesterday and a massive thank you to everyone at @flynashville for helping us pull off the surprise."

As fellow country musician Eli V quipped in the comments: "I'd miss my flight to watch the whole show without ANY hesitation."

A few days ago, Keith had given fans some insight about what he new track is all about.

"This song is about a relationship…should we call it a relationship ??? We’re calling it a relationship," he said.

"It's about two people who know they aren’t good for each other: it’s dysfunctional, makes no sense, it might even be toxic, but they keep going back because there’s one thing they’re REALLY good at !!!"

Keith Urban - Messed Up As Me (Official Audio)

Keith Urban's last studio album, released in 2020, was The Speed of Now Part 1.

Since then he's released the non-album singles 'Wild Hearts', 'Nightfalls', 'Brown Eyes Baby' and 'Street Called Main'.

'Messed Up As Me' is the second single from Urban's as-yet untitled 12th studio album, following the release of 'Straight Line' earlier this year.