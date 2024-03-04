Keith Urban stuns travellers with surprise performance at Nashville airport

4 March 2024, 12:43

Keith Urban interview: Covering for Adele, loving UK fans and still feeling pressure

By Mayer Nissim

Keith Urban is someone worth missing your flight for.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever since Elton John donated a gorgeous piano to Kings Cross/St Pancras station in London, famous faces have caused a bit of a storm by rocking up to play their latest tunes.

But over in the US, Keith Urban has taken that approach to the next level with a surprise performance at Nashville International Airport.

"From the baggage claim to a REAL STAGE !!!!" said Keith on Instagram as he posted a series of videos from his set.

"Sooooo fun celebrating the release of ‘Messed Up As Me’ with loads of you in Concourse C yesterday and a massive thank you to everyone at @flynashville for helping us pull off the surprise."

As fellow country musician Eli V quipped in the comments: "I'd miss my flight to watch the whole show without ANY hesitation."

A few days ago, Keith had given fans some insight about what he new track is all about.

"This song is about a relationship…should we call it a relationship ??? We’re calling it a relationship," he said.

"It's about two people who know they aren’t good for each other: it’s dysfunctional, makes no sense, it might even be toxic, but they keep going back because there’s one thing they’re REALLY good at !!!"

Keith Urban - Messed Up As Me (Official Audio)

Keith Urban's last studio album, released in 2020, was The Speed of Now Part 1.

Since then he's released the non-album singles 'Wild Hearts', 'Nightfalls', 'Brown Eyes Baby' and 'Street Called Main'.

'Messed Up As Me' is the second single from Urban's as-yet untitled 12th studio album, following the release of 'Straight Line' earlier this year.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Johnny Cash's grandson, Thomas Gabriel, has recorded a haunting cover of his grandfather's emotional song 'Hurt'.

Johnny Cash's grandson sings haunting cover of 'Hurt' as a poignant tribute to his late grandfather
Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash has penned a heartfelt tribute to his "dedicated father" and mentor.

Johnny Cash's son pens heartfelt tribute to his "dedicated father" two decades after his death
Emmy Russell, Loretta Lynn's granddaughter, on American Idol

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter sings a stunning original song on American Idol

Dolly and Lainey

Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson team up for gorgeous version of 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton

Jordan Davis speaks to Smooth Country

Jordan Davis reveals how nervous he was asking Luke Bryan to join 'Buy Dirt'

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Take That, Elton John and Kylie Minogue are nominated for Global Awards

Global Awards 2024: The full list of nominees revealed including Legend Award

The Global Awards

Queen at the 1990 Brit Awards

Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards

Queen

Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox in 1989

Brit Awards: Remembering Mick Fleetwood and Sam Fox's dreadful hosting gig in 1989

Music

The Beatles are each getting official biopics.

The Beatles biopics: Release date, cast, plot, director and soundtrack for the four official movies

Beatles

Michael Jackson biopic Michael

Michael Jackson biopic Michael: Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Michael Jackson

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents