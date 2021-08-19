Keith Urban releases stunning new country anthem 'Wild Hearts', and it's a banger

19 August 2021, 12:07 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 12:25

Keith Urban releases new single 'Wild Hearts'
Keith Urban releases new single 'Wild Hearts'. Picture: Alamy/Capitol Nashville

By Tom Eames

Keith Urban is back with a surprise new song, and it's a fantastic summer anthem.

“I’m here to tell you anything can happen in this life if you got the heart and the passion and a God lit fire inside,” Keith Urban sings in the new track 'Wild Hearts', released and played today (August 19) on Smooth Country.

The power anthem is out now on all digital platforms, and is the follow-up to his massive hit 'One Too Many' with Pink.

Listen to the song below:

Co-written by Keith with Brad Tursi, Jennifer Wayne and Eric Paslay, the song is likely to stay in your head all day.

Keith sadly had to postpone his 2020 UK tour due to COVID, but he will return to the stage this summer for several American shows, including the return of his run of concerts at Caesars Palace this autumn.

Read more: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family

In December, he will also launch his Speed of Now World Tour in Australia.

Earlier this summer, Keith Urban spoke exclusively to Smooth Country's Eamonn Kelly about the "creative paralysis" he suffered during the height of lockdown.

He also referred to his recent duets with the likes of Nile Rodgers, Pink and Taylor Swift, saying: "I love collaborating. I’ve always loved it. It’s because I’m a guitar player, so I guess… you know, you start by being in a band, and collaborating immediately with your other musicians.

"So I’ve always loved collaborating. I’ve always loved the discovery of unexpected collaborations, whether it’s with Pink or Nile Rogers or Breland or Eric Church or whoever it is. Pitbull is on one of my tracks, from two albums ago."

On his dream collaboration, he added: "I really wanted to do something with Daft Punk, and I was heartbroken that they’ve disbanded.

"That was somebody who was probably top of my list of artists who I really, really, really admire – the work that they have done in the studio. Because it’s the highest level of that kind of craftsmanship. They’re just unbelievably great at it."

