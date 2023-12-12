Alicia Keys plays surprise set on Elton John's piano at London train station

12 December 2023, 12:22

Alicia Keys plays two pianos at ONCE for incredible medley of her songs

By Mayer Nissim

Alicia Keys is the latest artist to entertain commuters and travellers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just days after Rod Stewart and Jools Holland serenaded travellers at a major London train station, Alicia Keys has followed in their footsteps with a surprise set for commuters and holidaymakers.

The singer-songwriter rolled out some of her biggest hits at the shock concert at Kings Cross St Pancras yesterday (December 11).

The set included a performance of 'Empire State of Mind', first released as a duet with Jay-Z in 2009, before being reworked as a solo song by Keys called 'Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down' the following year.

Playing the song yesterday, Keys gave the lyrics a suitable twist by swapping in London for New York.

Keys also played her new single 'Lifeline', as well as past hits 'If I Ain't Got You' and 'No One'.

As for the piano she was playing, Elton John superfans will know that the black Yahama was donated to the station by Sir Elton following his performance there in 2016.

Alicia Keys was born and raised in New York, and still lives there today, and was in London to perform at night two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

Her last studio album was last year's Christmas record Santa Baby, while this month also saw the 20th anniversary release of her second album The Diary of Alicia Keys.

