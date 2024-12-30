Proud dad Phil Collins watches son drumming for Genesis in sweet moment captured by fan

Phil was seen watching his son drum at a 2021 concert. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘In the Air Tonight’ singer’s son Nic has been drumming for Genesis since 2020.

Phil Collins and his son Nicholas share a special relationship due to their shared love of drumming.

The pair’s musical father-son relationship was perfectly on show at one Genesis concert in 2021, where a fan captured a sweet video that shows proud dad Phil watching as his son played a drum solo.

Watch the fan captured video below:

Phil Collins watching son Nic Collins drumming Genesis 2021

Phil was forced to retire from drumming in the late 2000s because of nerve damage which he suffered in his hands as a result of a spinal injury.

Since 2017, Nic has been supporting his father by drumming at his shows.

In 2019, Phil defended his choice to bring his then-17-year-old son on tour with him as a drummer rather than hiring another professional drummer.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

“It's not because he's the boss' son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough,” the ‘Another Day in Paradise’ artist stressed.

“The band fell in love with him... suddenly it was like he knew what he was doing and wasn't in awe of the situation.

"I'm very pleased for him, and for me, that we get to go through this together,” Phil added.

Nic, now 23 years old, opened up about his musical relationship with his father in the recently released Drumeo documentary, Phil Collins: Drummer First.

Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First

Focusing on Phil’s life story as a drummer, this two-hour feature charted Phil’s love of drumming from his career beginnings to huge success and beyond, and featured interviews with Phil, Nic, and other stars of the drumming world.

“Being able to sit down with my dad and go through his music career is a memory I’ll cherish forever,” Nic said about the documentary experience.

“This documentary has been in the making for over two years and I’m so happy that it’s finally out. Thank you so much to Brandon and the entire Drumeo team for their amazing work on this and for their constant perseverance through any obstacles thrown their way.

“What you guys have made is truly special and something that will be close to my heart forever,” he finished.