Proud dad Phil Collins watches son drumming for Genesis in sweet moment captured by fan

30 December 2024, 15:39

Phil Collins and his son Nic performing on tour.
Phil was seen watching his son drum at a 2021 concert. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘In the Air Tonight’ singer’s son Nic has been drumming for Genesis since 2020.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins and his son Nicholas share a special relationship due to their shared love of drumming.

The pair’s musical father-son relationship was perfectly on show at one Genesis concert in 2021, where a fan captured a sweet video that shows proud dad Phil watching as his son played a drum solo.

Watch the fan captured video below:

Phil Collins watching son Nic Collins drumming Genesis 2021

Phil was forced to retire from drumming in the late 2000s because of nerve damage which he suffered in his hands as a result of a spinal injury.

Since 2017, Nic has been supporting his father by drumming at his shows.

In 2019, Phil defended his choice to bring his then-17-year-old son on tour with him as a drummer rather than hiring another professional drummer.

Phil Collins does a duet with his son

“It's not because he's the boss' son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough,” the ‘Another Day in Paradise’ artist stressed.

“The band fell in love with him... suddenly it was like he knew what he was doing and wasn't in awe of the situation.

"I'm very pleased for him, and for me, that we get to go through this together,” Phil added.

Nic, now 23 years old, opened up about his musical relationship with his father in the recently released Drumeo documentary, Phil Collins: Drummer First.

Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First

Focusing on Phil’s life story as a drummer, this two-hour feature charted Phil’s love of drumming from his career beginnings to huge success and beyond, and featured interviews with Phil, Nic, and other stars of the drumming world.

“Being able to sit down with my dad and go through his music career is a memory I’ll cherish forever,” Nic said about the documentary experience.

“This documentary has been in the making for over two years and I’m so happy that it’s finally out. Thank you so much to Brandon and the entire Drumeo team for their amazing work on this and for their constant perseverance through any obstacles thrown their way.

“What you guys have made is truly special and something that will be close to my heart forever,” he finished.

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Phil Collins drumming

Phil Collins reveals why he won’t return to drumming: ‘I’ve used up all my air miles’

Phil Collins in 1977 and today

Phil Collins Drummer First documentary: How to watch, trailer and more

Band Aid 40: Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid and premieres 40th anniversary version

Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid 1984 and addresses Ed Sheeran comments: 'We'll work it out'

Music

According to his close friend Simon Napier-Bell, "we're going to hear some new music" from Phil Collins in the near future.

Phil Collins is working on new solo music for the first time in two decades

Latest Music News

Ella Langley

Who is Ella Langley? Age, songs, relationships and more facts

Country

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the music video for Last Christmas

Wham! reflect on Last Christmas' enduring popularity: ‘It’s extraordinary’

George Michael

Myleene and Stephen are among over 1,200 people honoured in the New Year Honours list 2025.

New Year Honours 2025: Myleene Klass, Stephen Fry and more honoured - all details

TV & Film

The Bee Gees performing and fireworks.

Bee Gees ring in the New Year in rare concert throwback clip - watch

Bee Gees

Glynis Johns, Quincy Jones, Maggie Smith and James Earl Jones smiling.

Celebrity Deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Features

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents