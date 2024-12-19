Phil Collins reveals why he won’t return to drumming: ‘I’ve used up all my air miles’

Phil sees himself as a drummer who sings not a singer who drums. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Genesis star’s new documentary Drummer First reflects on Phil’s life as a drummer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Phil Collins has opened up about how he doesn’t think he’ll return to drumming as a result of his health.

The ‘Another Day in Paradise’ artist suffered a spinal injury while touring in 2007, and hasn’t drummed since an operation he had in 2009 left him with lasting nerve damage in his hands.

In Drumeo’s Phil Collins: Drummer First documentary, which was released in December 2024 but recorded with Phil in 2022, the Genesis star revealed his thoughts on whether he might ever play the drums again.

Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he told the documentary team.

“If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I will have a crack at it,” he added. “But... I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”

The documentary features many interviews with other stars of the drumming world including Toto’s Simon Phillips and The Chainsmokers’ Matt McGuire, all of whom reflect on how drumming as a career can take its toll on the body.

Phil performing with Genesis in 2022. Picture: Getty

Phil’s son Nic was also interviewed and shared that he believes drummers like his dad felt “invincible” back in the day, not thinking about the damage they could be doing to their health.

On the subject of his dad’s injuries, Nic said: “I think it all stems down to playing drums... [It] goes hand in hand with just getting older, but I think he had this big surgery on his neck that stemmed from all those years playing drums and bad posture and stuff, [and this] caused him to have drop foot.

“Drop foot means that in one of his feet he has no sensation,” the 23-year-old continued. “Which is why he can’t really play drums and has to walk with a cane.

Phil Collins: Drummer First

“He doesn’t have that control he used to, which sucks. I know he wishes he could sit behind a kit and just play the way he could."

Nic has followed in his father’s footsteps and become a drummer himself, and has even accompanied his father on tour on several occasions.

And as the documentary shows, Nic is taking care to try and ensure his drumming doesn’t leave such a lasting impact on his health.

Reacting to the release of Drumeo’s documentary on YouTube, Nic wrote a sweet thank you message to the team.

Phil Collins watching son Nic Collins drumming Genesis 2021

“Being able to sit down with my dad and go through his music career is a memory I’ll cherish forever,” he shared.

“A legend in every sense of the word and a constant inspiration. This documentary has been in the making for over 2 years and I’m so happy that it’s finally out.

“Thank you so much to Brandon and the entire Drumeo team for their amazing work on this and for their constant perseverance through any obstacles thrown their way.

“What you guys have made is truly special and something that will be close to my heart forever.”