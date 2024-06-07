Phil Collins and son Nicholas perform breathtaking duet of 'You Know What I Mean'

7 June 2024, 12:14

Phil Collins and his son Nic have an incredible bond, as evidenced by their stunning performance of one of his father's lesser-known hits, 'You Know What I Mean'.
Phil Collins and his son Nic have an incredible bond, as evidenced by their stunning performance of one of his father's lesser-known hits, 'You Know What I Mean'. Picture: YouTube/DeadMike.com

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The father-son duo wowed the Houston crowd with the stripped-back set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Collins and his son Nic have an incredible bond, as evidenced by their stunning performance of one of his father's lesser-known hits, 'You Know What I Mean'.

In a beautiful video, Nicholas Collins, who was performing as the drummer on his dad's 2019 Not Dead Yet Tour, came up on stage to play the piano as Phil Collins joined him on vocals for the 1981 song.

The pair joked with the crowd, with the Genesis frontman saying it was the only song out of his extensive back catalogue that his son actually liked, before giving the Houston crowd a performance to remember.

In a beautiful video, Nicholas Collins, who was performing as the drummer on his dad's 2019 Not Dead Yet Tour, came up on stage to play the piano as Phil Collins joined him on vocals for the 1981 song.
In a beautiful video, Nicholas Collins, who was performing as the drummer on his dad's 2019 Not Dead Yet Tour, came up on stage to play the piano as Phil Collins joined him on vocals for the 1981 song. Picture: YouTube/DeadMike.com
The pair joked with the crowd, with the Genesis frontman saying it was the only song out of his extensive back catalogue that his son actually liked, before giving the Houston crowd a performance to remember.
The pair joked with the crowd, with the Genesis frontman saying it was the only song out of his extensive back catalogue that his son actually liked, before giving the Houston crowd a performance to remember. Picture: YouTube/DeadMike.com
Phil Collins announced his retirement from music as he performed with Genesis at the O2 Arena in London on in March 2022.
Phil Collins announced his retirement from music as he performed with Genesis at the O2 Arena in London on in March 2022. Picture: YouTube/DeadMike.com

Phil Collins announced his retirement from music as he performed with Genesis at the O2 Arena in London on in March 2022.

In an emotional video, the singer said goodbye to his fans and told the crowd he would now have to get a "real job", years after it was first disclosed that back surgery had left the frontman 'unable to hold a drumstick'.

In September 2009, it was reported that Collins could no longer play the drums, due to a recent operation on a dislocated vertebrae in his neck. A year later, he spoke of feelings of depression and low self-esteem.

"After playing drums for 50 years, I’ve had to stop. My vertebrae have been crushing my spinal cord because of the position I drum in," he wrote at the time.

"It comes from years of playing. I can’t even hold the sticks properly without it being painful, I even used to tape the sticks to my hands to get through."

His son, Nic, first performed on his dad's last solo tour, starting in 2017, when he was only 17-years-old (pictured in 2003)
His son, Nic, first performed on his dad's last solo tour, starting in 2017, when he was only 17-years-old (pictured in 2003). Picture: Getty

Phil Collins Live 2019 ⬘ 4K 🡆 You Know What I Mean ⬘ Phil Humor!! ⬘ Nic Collins 🡄 9/24 ⬘ Houston, TX

Phil Collins' back surgery left him 'unable to hold a drumstrick'.
Phil Collins' back surgery left him 'unable to hold a drumstrick'. Picture: Getty

He alleviated fans of Genesis, however, ending the interview on a positive note by confirming: "Don’t worry, I can still sing."

A year later talking to Rolling Stone magazine, Phil seemed happy with the new-look format of Genesis, saying: "I was going to stop drumming anyway. I had stopped. I don’t miss it."

Once Phil had a second surgery in 2016, he felt healthy enough to tour and announced the Not Dead Yet global tour for the following year.

His son, Nic, first performed on his dad's last solo tour, starting in 2017, when he was only 17-years-old.

"It's not because he's the boss's son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough," Phil said on The Project at the time, explaining that Nicholas has been playing drums since he was two.

"The band fell in love with him… suddenly it was like he knew what he was doing and wasn't in awe of the situation. I'm very pleased for him, and for me, that we get to go through this together."

"It&squot;s not because he&squot;s the boss&squot; son that he&squot;s playing the drums, it&squot;s because he&squot;s good enough," Phil said about his son Nic joining Genesis.
"It's not because he's the boss' son that he's playing the drums, it's because he's good enough," Phil said about his son Nic (pictured) becoming Genesis' drummer. Picture: Getty
In September 2009, it was reported that Collins could no longer play the drums, due to a recent operation on a dislocated vertebrae in his neck.
In September 2009, it was reported that Collins could no longer play the drums, due to a recent operation on a dislocated vertebrae in his neck. Picture: Getty

Nic also has his own band called Better Strangers, and they released their debut EP, Luna's Daydream, in 2021.

Nicholas posted about performing with his father in 2019, saying: "This tour gave me the chance to represent all the music I grew up with.

"I've had the chance to share the stage with such remarkable musicians and they have helped me progress so much as a musician and I owe so much to them.

"I also owe so much to my dad. He made this all happen and was impeccable from start to finish. To be able to look back on this period of my life and the memories I got to share with my old man is incredible."

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Breakup songs

The 10 greatest and most devastating breakup songs ever

Song Lists

To promote his 1990 world tour, Phil Collins stepped into the ring with a wrestling icon.

When Phil Collins agreed to get pummelled by wrestling champion for TV special

Phil Collins' 1990 concert at Berlin's Waldbühne arena is widely regarded as one of his greatest performances.

When Phil Collins gave Berlin goosebumps with devastating 1990 performance of 'Against All Odds'

Latest Music News

But in a new interview with Prince's sister, Tyka, she has revealed an insight into the 'Purple Rain' legend's frame of mind amid his struggles with illness.

Prince’s sister reveals her final conversation with the late icon who was struggling with illness

Prince

The Choir of Man cast sing 'Somebody to Love'

Watch The Choir of Man cast perform powerful 'Somebody to Love' by Queen from hit musical

Music

Tom Jones at the D-Day Memorial

Tom Jones performs incredibly moving song at D-Day 80th Memorial in tribute to his grandfather

Tom Jones

Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor facts: Queen drummer's age, wife, children and songs revealed

Queen

John Deacon Of Queen

John Deacon facts: Queen bassist's age, songs, family and where he is now explained

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents