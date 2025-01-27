When Phil Collins shocked fans by revealing they were at Genesis’ last show

27 January 2025, 11:34

Genesis and Phil Collins
Phil Collins broke the big news to fans during Genesis' final concert. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘In The Air Tonight’ singer announced Genesis would no longer be performing in March 2022.

Phil Collins shocked Genesis fans in 2022 when he revealed they were at Genesis’ final performance.

While fans of the band were aware it was likely the band would be winding down their performing schedules as its members grew older and Phil's health declined, his revelation that the final show of Genesis’ The Last Domino? Tour was in fact Genesis’ final ever show was still an unexpected one.

“Tonight is a very special night,” Phil told the crowds who had just welcomed Genesis to the stage at London’s O2 arena.

Watch Phil’s shock announcement in the video below:

Phil Collins declares this to be the last [ever] Genesis show - O2 Arena, London, 26/3/22

“Of course, we’re playing in London, and it’s the last stop of our tour,” the singer and drummer continued. “And it’s the last show for Genesis,” he added rather nonchalantly.

As the video above shows, it took a few seconds for all the audience present at Genesis’ gig to take in what Phil had told them.

But once the award-winning musician's news had sunk in, Genesis’ audience reacted by giving him and bandmates Mark Rutherford and Tony Banks a heartfelt round of applause.

Genesis playing their 2022.
Genesis played their final shows in 2022. Picture: Getty

“This is difficult for us to do...” Phil admitted after a pause. But then then joked: “After tonight, we’ve all got to get real jobs.”

Genesis began in 1967 after its founding members (including Mark and Tony) met at school and went on to record music together at a friend’s home studio.

Phil joined the band in the early 70s after seeing an advertisement they had put in Melody Maker magazine, announcing they were looking for a new drummer.

Throughout the band’s then relatively short life, the group had already cycled through several drummers, so their discovery of Phil turned out to be a welcome one.

Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Bill Bruford, Steve Hackett, and Mike Rutherford in 1976.
Genesis members Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Bill Bruford, Steve Hackett, and Mike Rutherford in 1976. Picture: Getty

When fellow founding member Peter Gabriel left the band in 1974, Collins stepped into the role of lead vocalist for the band as well as drumming.

And despite the ‘Sussudio’ singer’s solo career taking off in the 80s, Phil continued to perform with Genesis until he announced his departure from the group in 1996.

His involvement with the band wasn’t completely over, however, as Phil would go on to reunite with Tom and Mark in 2006 for Genesis’ first reunion tour.

Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First

Unfortunately, Phil suffered from declining health in the late 2000s and 2010s as a result of a spinal injury he incurred in 2007 and later nerve damage.

The ‘Turn It On Again’ star was forced to retire from drumming as a result of his injuries but continued to perform with Genesis as a vocalist until 2022.

Phil’s son Nic Collins drummed for the band on their final tour, and has also supported his father at solo shows.

In 2023, Tony confirmed Genesis were over as a result of Phil’s declining health. “We can’t tour anymore because of Phil’s state, so that’s the end of that,” he told Vulture magazine matter-of-factly.

