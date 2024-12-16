Phil Collins Drummer First documentary: How to watch, trailer and more
16 December 2024, 11:28 | Updated: 16 December 2024, 12:32
Drummer First’s trailer shows Phil Collins returning to his drum set despite his spinal injury.
Phil Collins’ new documentary Drummer First will give an insight into the Genesis star’s attempts to return to drumming, a recent trailer has revealed.
After suffering a spinal injury while touring in 2007, the now 73-year-old believed he might never be able to pick up his drumsticks again.
But a trailer for Phil’s upcoming Drumeo documentary appears to show the ‘In The Air Tonight’ star playing the drums once more with the help of his son Nic.
Phil Collins does a duet with his son
Here’s everything you need to know about Phil Collins’ new documentary...
When is the Phil Collins documentary release date?
Phil Collins: Drummer First will be released on Wednesday, December 18.
Where can I watch the Phil Collins documentary?
Phil Collins’ new documentary is being released onto the Drumeo YouTube channel this Wednesday.
The documentary will be able to be watched for free, although subscribers to the online drumming educational platform are able to watch the documentary early already.
Is there a Phil Collins: Drummer First trailer?
Yes! A trailer for Phil Collins: Drummer First was released onto the Drumeo YouTube channel on Monday, December 9.
Watch the trailer for Phil Collins - Drummer First
In the trailer, Phil describes himself as “not a singer that plays a bit of drums” but “a drummer that sings a bit.”
The trailer also features scenes showing the ‘You’ll Be in My Heart’ artist back with his drum kit, in addition to reflecting on his career as a drummer, and interviews with various other drumming stars and educators.
What has Phil Collins said about his new documentary?
Speaking in the documentary’s recently released trailer, Phil reflected: “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks then I will have a crack at it.
“I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles. It just feels so strange to hold a pair.”
Announcing the documentary, Drumeo’s content director Brandon Toews said: “Over the last three years, I've been working with the Drumeo team on a documentary about Phil Collins – one of my drumming heroes.
"I spent a few days in Switzerland with Phil and his son, Nic Collins, and we filmed a series of brand-new interviews shortly after Phil and Genesis officially retired,” he added.
“After many twists and turns and conducting interviews with over 100 musicians about Phil, I’m excited to finally announce the release of Phil Collins: Drummer First – the first documentary about Phil Collins told from a drummer’s perspective."