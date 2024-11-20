'Stayin Alive' and 'Night Fever' Bee Gees drummer Dennis Bryon dies, aged 76

Dennis Bryon in 1967. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Two Bee Gees drummers have passed away within days of one another.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dennis Bryon, the drummer who played on the Bee Gees' biggest disco hits, has died at the age of 76.

Bryon joined the band on the invitation of guitarist Alan Kendall and played on all their recordings and live shows during their commercial peak between 1973 and 1980.

That meant that as well as the albums Mr Natural, Main Course, Children of the World and Spirits Have Flown and the concert record Here at Last... Live, Bryon played on the era-defining 1977 Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

He played on the group's string of number one singles, including 'Jive Talking', 'You Should Be Dancing', 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Stayin' Alive', 'If I Can't Have You', 'Night Fever', 'Too Much Heaven', 'Tragedy' and 'Love You Inside Out'.

Bryon was born in Cardiff in 1949, and drummed in the UK with Amen Corner – the psychedelic band fronted by Andy Fairweather Low – before he joined the Bee Gees.

Bee Gees - Stayin' Alive (Official Music Video)

News of Bryon's death was revealed last week by Blue Weaver, Bryon's former Amen Corner bandmate who he invited to join him in the Bee Gees as a keyboard player in 1975, just as they were going supernova.

"I am lost for words at the moment…" said Blue on Facebook.

"Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know."

Bee Gees: Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Vince Melouney, Dennis Bryon and Maurice Gibb. Picture: Alamy

He added: "This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive…"

Coincidentally, just days after Bryon's sudden death, the first Bee Gees drummer Colin Peterson also passed away.

Colin had played on the Bee Gee's pre-disco albums, being an equal partner in the group till he was axed during the recording oof their fifth album Cucumber Castle.