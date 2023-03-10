Phil Collins' Genesis bandmate gives update on star's health: 'Much more immobile than he used to be'

10 March 2023, 11:14

72-year-old Phil Collins has suffered with health issues since a spinal injury in 2007 left him with nerve damage.
72-year-old Phil Collins has suffered with health issues since a spinal injury in 2007 left him with nerve damage.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Phil Collins' bandmate has given fans a health update after the star retired from performing in March 2022.

Former Genesis Bassist Mike Rutherford has spoken out about Phil Collins' health.

The 72-year-old singer has suffered with health issues since a spinal injury in 2007 left him with nerve damage.

Rutherford gave an update on Collins' health ahead of his upcoming tour with Mike + The Mechanics, where Phil Collins’ son Nic will be playing drums.

Mike Rutherford (right) has spoken out about his former Genesis bandmate Phil Collins' (centre) health
Mike Rutherford (right) has spoken out about his former Genesis bandmate Phil Collins' (centre) health.
Phil Collins retired from performing on March 26, 2022 with a sold out performance at London's O2
Phil Collins retired from performing on March 26, 2022 with a sold out performance at London's O2.

Speaking about Phil – who gave his last performance from a wheelchair – his ex-bandmate said he was enjoying his retirement, despite his health declining.

"As you know, Phil is a bit… He’s much more immobile than he used to be, which is a shame, but at the tour, he was in good spirits," he began.

"He’s fine now at home, enjoying life. He’s worked so hard over the years. I think he’s enjoying his time at home."

When asked about who was the better drummer out of Phil Collins and his son Nic, Mike's answer was full of praise for the youngster.

"I always support the dads because I’m this generation. Phil’s the most amazing drummer, but Nic is fantastic too. Like his dad, but a bit different," he said.

Watch Phil Collins announce his retirement below:

Alluding to Collins and his son playing together, he added: "it was really nice to have the two of them side by side," saying that Phil's deteriorating condition said he could "barely hold a stick" in 2021.

Phil Collins retired from performing on March 26, 2022 with a sold out performance at London's O2.

The night saw Genesis play some of their biggest hits including ‘I Can’t Dance’, ‘Mama’, ‘Turn It On Again’, ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Invisible Touch’, before Collins joked: "After tonight we’ve all gotta get real jobs."

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Phil Collins - Against All Odds

The Story of... 'Against All Odds' by Phil Collins

The Story of...

Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 16 emotional tracks by and about dads

Features

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Madonna and Michael Jackson shared a date together in 1991

When Michael Jackson and Madonna attended the Oscars together: "The best date ever"

Michael Jackson

Celine Dion returned to social media in a new video for International Women's Day (pictured left)

Celine Dion gives moving message in first video appearance since Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion

Elton John, David Furnish and their dog Marilyn

Elton John and David Furnish mourn the loss of their dog Marilyn

Elton John

Michael Bolton unmasked on The Masked Singer

Michael Bolton, 70, shocks viewers as he's unmasked on The Masked Singer - video

Music