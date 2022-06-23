Mike + The Mechanics promise 'a drop of Genesis' on upcoming UK tour

23 June 2022, 13:36

By Mayer Nissim

Mike Rutherford will play some of his other band's song on the upcoming Mike + The Mechanics tour.

Genesis played their final ever live shows earlier this year, when their farewell The Last Domino? tour came to a close after several COVID-19-inflicted delays.

But it won't be the last ever time you'll be able to hear some Genesis hits on stage, as Mike Rutherford's other band Mike + The Mechanics have promised to include "a drop of Genesis" on their massive upcoming UK tour.

Rutherford formed Mike + The Mechanics as a side project way back in 1985 as a supergroup with singers Paul Carrack and Paul Young, keyboardist Adrian Lee, and drummer Peter Van Hooke.

Lee and Van Hooke left after a decade, while Young died in 2000, leaving just Rutherford and Carrack in the lineup till the band's split in 2004.

Rutherford formed a new lineup in 2010, with the group now fronted by singers Andrew Roachford and Tim Howar.

Mike + The Mechanics in concert
Mike + The Mechanics in concert. Picture: Getty Images

With Genesis no longer a going concern, it's time for the revived Mike + The Mechanics to take to the stage, and they've announced an absolutely massive Refueled! tour for 2023.

The group will play songs from their 2019's reworkings album Out of the Blue, other hits, and Genesis songs.

Tickets are priced from £42.50 (£45-£60 for London's Royal Albert Hall with boxes at £75).

Mike + The Mechanics
Mike + The Mechanics. Picture: Mike + The Mechanics

The full tour dates are as follows:

April

  • 12 – Barbican, York
  • 13 – Globe, Stockton
  • 15 – Music Hall, Aberdeen
  • 16 – Concert Hall, Perth
  • 18 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
  • 19 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • 20 – Sage, Gateshead
  • 22 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
  • 23 – Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent
  • 24 – Philharmonic Hall Liverpool
  • 26 – Sands Centre, Carlisle
  • 27 – City Hall, Sheffield
  • 28 – Opera House, Buxton
  • 30 – Derngate, Northampton

May

  • 1 – Bridgewater, Manchester
  • 2 – City Hall, Hull
  • 4 – Forum, Bath
  • 5 – Anvil, Basingstoke
  • 7 – Pavilion, Bournemouth
  • 8 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
  • 10 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
  • 11 – Arena, Swansea
  • 12 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
  • 14 – Pavilions, Plymouth
  • 16 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
  • 17 – New Theatre, Oxford
  • 18 – Royal Albert Hall, London
  • 20 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
  • 21 – Theatre, Milton Keynes
  • 22 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
  • 24 – G Live, Guildford
  • 25 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
  • 26 – Hexagon, Reading
  • 28 – Guildhall Portsmouth

