QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins?

7 January 2021, 14:38

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight
Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight. Picture: Virgin

By Tom Eames

It's one of the most iconic songs from the 1980s, and you can't help but get the airdrums out each time you hear it.

But how well do you know the lyrics to Phil Collins' epic angst-ridden 'In the Air Tonight', which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2021?

Read more: The Story of... 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins

Play our quiz below to see how well you "remember" the classic track by Phil:

- QUIZ: Do you remember the lyrics to 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys?

- QUIZ: How well do you know Simply Red song lyrics?

