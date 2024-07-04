Zach Bryan celebrates 4th of July with new album featuring Bruce Springsteen

4 July 2024, 11:26

Zach Bryan has released a surprise album with some very special guests.
Zach Bryan has released a surprise album with some very special guests.

By Thomas Edward

Happy 4th of July!

And what better way for country music enthusiasts to celebrate than with a new album from none other than Zach Bryan.

Not only is there a new album to delve into, but there's a handful of very special guests too.

Featuring alongside Bryan on his latest full-length release titled The Great American Bar Scene is rock legend and man of the people, Bruce Springsteen.

Made up of nineteen tracks in total - eighteen songs and one poem - Bryan's album also features collaborations with swooning guitarist John Mayer, as well as Americana artists Noeline Hofmann and John Moreland.

'The Boss' guests with Bryan on the poignant, heartfelt duet 'Sandpaper' - listen below:

Zach Bryan - Sandpaper (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

Zach's new album has had an air of mystery around it, aside from the singles 'Pink Skies' and 'Purple Gas' which were released in May.

But the country star shared liner notes earlier this week which teased the collaborations with Springsteen and Mayer, whetting the appetites of his growing fanbase.

"Grab your beers through tears and fears, the Great American Bar Scene,” Bryan wrote in the liner notes.

No doubt his fans will be desperate to celebrate their Independence Day in style, with country's next big thing and one of rock's biggest-ever stars in tandem.

It's not the first time Zach and Bruce's paths have crossed, or the first time anyone has heard 'Sandpaper'.

Earlier this year on 27th March, Bryan was joined by his hero Springsteen at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

With Bryan's band backing the pair, they performed 'Sandpaper' for the very first time, to rapturous applause from the audience understandably.

Later in the evening, they were also joined by country pop starlet Maggie Rogers for a rendition of Bryan's hit 'Revival' with Bruce taking on the guitar solo.

It would've been a 'pinch me' moment for Bryan being joined by his musical hero on stage, and now in the studio.

