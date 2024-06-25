Watch Zach Bryan deal with a massive spider crawling over him during a live show

25 June 2024, 11:09

Zach Bryan in concert on his Quittin Time tour in 2024
Zach Bryan in concert on his Quittin Time tour in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Not so Incy Wincy Spider...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Remembering all your words and chords, keeping your voice in tip-top shape, tackling any stage fright and connecting with your audience are usually the only things musicians have to really worry about on stage.

But country star Zach Bryan had a whole other world of concern during his live show at the weekend, when an absolutely enormous arachnid scuttled over his chest and arm while he performed.

During the show, poor Zach paused a moment and brushed the beastie off his arm.

"There was a spider on me, I'm really sorry guys," he apologised to the audience.

"So so sorry... dude it was climbing towards my neck so I had to get it!"

He brushed off both arms and his back (and we don't blame him) before restarting his song

"Guys a whole ass spider climbed on me during my set last night and I stopped mid set to swat it off of me and I was scared to make a big deal of it because NOBODY saw it but here it is in all her glory it was massive," he later said on X/Twitter.

The incident took place during Bryan's show at the Buckeye Country Superfest 2024 at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, part of his ongoing Quittin Time tour.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Win tickets to see Morgan Wallen in London

Win a pair of Morgan Wallen tickets at BST Hyde Park in London!

Posty and Blake

Post Malone and Blake Shelton unveil party-filled video for new song 'Pour Me a Drink'

The best songs about dads

Father's Day songs: The 20 greatest and emotional tracks about dads

Song Lists

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from his third wife Firerose after seven months of marriage
Lainey Wilson is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry

Lainey Wilson is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

Celine Dion

A group of five siblings and their niece from the Philippines, performing under the stage name L6, shared their emotional reason for travelling across the world to grace the America's Got Talent stage.

America's Got Talent: Siblings perform mind-blowing Celine Dion cover in honour of mum's dying wish

Celine Dion

Cyndi Lauper in 2021

Cyndi Lauper announces UK farewell tour for 2025: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Music

It's confirmed: Paul McCartney is a 'Swiftie'.

Paul McCartney dances with Taylor Swift fans at the superstar's latest London concert

Paul McCartney

Keane over the years

Keane's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents