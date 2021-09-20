Cast of Back to The Future now: Where are the stars from the 1985 film?

Here's what the cast of Back to The Future are up to now. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

What ever happened to the stars of Back to The Future including Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox? Find out everything...

We can’t believe Back to the Future hit the cinemas all the way back in 1985.

Starring Michael J Fox, the film sees teenager Marty McFly travel in time from 1985 to 1955, with the help of eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett Brown.

As one of the most iconic films ever, it’s no wonder it spent nearly three months as the No. 1 movie in America and was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 1986 Academy Awards.

But if you’re wondering what the stars of the 80s hit are up to now, here’s everything you need to know…

Michael J Fox as Marty McFly

Michael J Fox played Marty McFly in Back to the Future. Picture: Alamy

Michael J Fox bagged the lead in Back to The Future, playing the disgruntled teen Marty McFly.

The Hollywood actor has since gone on to star in a string of huge films such as Family Ties, Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success and The Frighteners.

He also starred in his own sitcom Spin City and voiced Stuart Little in the film franchise.

The 60-year-old actor is also an advocate for Parkinson's Disease after revealing his diagnosis in 1998. He has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988 and they have four children.

Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown

Christopher Lloyd played Doc Brown in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

After starring as the eccentric inventor of a time machine, Doc Brown, Christopher Lloyd enjoyed a long career in film.

He played Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and voiced Rasputin in Anastasia.

As for his personal life, 82-year-old Christopher has been married five times, and most recently wed his real estate agent Lisa Loiacono in 2016.

Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines-McFly

Lea Thompson played Lorraine Baines-McFly in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

Lea Thomspon is a former ballerina who played Marty McFly's mum, Lorraine.

She went on to star in the sitcom Caroline in the City from 1995 to 1999, as well as the teen drama series Switched at Birth.

Taking a dip into reality TV, Lea also competed in the 19th season of Dancing With the Stars in 2014 with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

The 60-year-old has been married to her former Some Kind of Wonderful costar Howard Deutch since 1989 and the pair have two daughters called Madelyn and Zoey.

Crispin Glover as George McFly

Crispin Glover played George McFly in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

Marty’s dad George was played by actor Crispin Glover.

His other acting roles include What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Charlie's Angels, Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine.

57-year-old Crispin is now also a writer and has over 20 books after starting his own publishing company, Volcanic Eruptions.

Turning his hand to directing, he has also created two films called What Is It? and It Is Fine! Everything is Fine.

Marc McClure as Dave McFly

Marc McClure played Dave McFly in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

Marc McClure played Marty’s brother Dave McFly in Back to The Future, before going on to have a long career.

He is probably best known for playing Jimmy Olsen in the Superman films released between 1978 and 1987.

The 64-year-old has also made appearances in television series including Once an Eagle, Happy Days, Hunter, The Shield and in 2017 he made a cameo role as a prison security officer in the film Justice League.

Wendie Jo Sperber as Linda McFly

Wendie Jo Sperber passed away in 2005. Picture: Getty Images

Wendie Jo Sperber played Marty’s sister Linda, but had previously had roles in Wanna Hold Your Hand and Bachelor Party.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, Wendie founded the weSPARK Cancer Support Center in 2001 as a resource for families affected by the illness.

She died of breast cancer in 2005, leaving behind two children which she shared with her ex-husband Richard Velasquez.

Claudia Wells as Jennifer Parker

Claudia Wells played Jennifer Parker in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

Claudia Wells, 55, seemingly disappeared from the limelight after playing Marty’s girlfriend Jennifer Parker.

She reportedly opened up a men’s clothing brand called Armani Wells in Studio City, before returning to acting briefly in 2011 with a small role in the independent science-fiction film, Alien Armageddon.

Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen

Thomas F. Wilson played Biff Tannen in Back to The Future. Picture: Alamy

Biff Tannen was George’s bully in Back to The Future, played by actor Thomas F. Wilson.

Thomas, 62, went on to appear in the Back to the Future TV series before starring in TV show Freaks and Geeks.

He has been married to wife Caroline Thomas since 1985 and the pair have four children.

George DiCenzo as Sam Baines

George DiCenzo had a long career in acting after starring in Back to The Future.

He starred in TV shows such as Murder, She Wrote, Law & Order and NYPD Blue and appeared on Broadway in On Borrowed Time.

He passed away at the age of 70-years-old in August 2010, leaving behind his wife Donna Artz-DiCenzo.