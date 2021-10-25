Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event

Michael J Fox recreates iconic Back to the Future performance with Sting at charity event. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

Back to the Future star Michael J Fox recreated an iconic moment from the famous 80s movie with rock legend Sting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Michael J Fox played the role of Marty McFly in the 1985 movie and was able to reenact the unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll scene from Back to the Future.

Sting joined Michael on stage over the weekend at a fundraising event - the special evening was dedicated to Parkinson’s disease research.

A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson is an annual gala and this year it was hosted by Ice Age actor Denis Leary - the event took place in New York on Saturday (October 23).

Michael had an electric guitar while on stage and it resembled the moment in Back to the Future when Marty McFly surprises the 1955 crowd. In the time-travelling movie scene, Marty plays Chuck Berry’s 1958 hit song ‘Johnny B Goode’.

Audience members were pleasantly surprised when Sting also joined Michael on stage for the special moment. Julianne Moore, Spike Lee and Julianna Margulies were among the famous faces at the event.

Julianne posted pictures from the event on Instagram, she described it as an “astonishing achievement”.

“@realmikejfox and @theofficialsting performing at the amazing @michaeljfoxorg gala last night. Celebrating 20 years of astonishing achievement,” Julianne’s post reads.

It’s thought that Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the early 1990s and went public with the news in 1998.

The event was the 20-year anniversary celebration of Michael’s foundation, the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Last year’s event was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Michael launched the foundation in the hopes of raising funds to help find treatments and a cure for Parkinson’s.