Back to the Future reunion: Marty, Doc, Lorraine and Biff get back together

21 February 2023, 13:48

By Mayer Nissim

Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson reunite.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 40th anniversary of the first Back to the Future film is inching ever closer, and every time any of the cast gets together is always a cause for celebration.

Last year saw Marty McFly star Michael J Fox and Doc actor Christopher Lloyd share an emotional moment on stage, and now a couple more old friends have joined the party for the latest reunion.

Lea Thompson, who played Marty's mum Lorraine, posted a series of pictures and videos with the two leads on Instagram, with Biff Tannen actor Tom Wilson rounding out the classic quartet.

"Wow honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family... so many fun fan moments too," she captioned the image from the Fan Expo in Portland.

On a video she posted with Lloyd, Thompson joked: "Look who's here! Look what the cat dragged in.... I love you."

In another clip, she described Wilson as "my favourite, favourite guy, ever", before cueing him up by asking if she was a butthead.

Wilson then brought out the big guns, reprising his classic head-knock "Hello? Anybody home?" moment for the camera.

On his own Instagram feed, Wilson posted the same lead image captioned: "Okay, so this happened. 2023"

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Hugh Jackman on Smooth

Hugh Jackman interview: 'The Son' actor reveals the secret to his 27-year marriage

Richard E Grant and Joan Washington

Richard E Grant chokes up in emotional moment introducing BAFTAs In Memoriam segment

Richard Gere

Richard Gere is hospitalised with pneumonia in Mexico

Austin Butler at the BAFTAs

Austin Butler thanks Presley family in emotional speech as he wins Best Actor BAFTA

Elvis Presley

The 2018 video shows Bruce declaring 'nothing will keep me down'. Willis pictured in 'Tears of the Sun' in 2003, left, and pictured with three of his children, centre.

Bruce Willis states 'nothing will keep him down' in resurfaced speech after dementia diagnosis

More on Smooth

Sean Stewart, Jody and Rod

Rod Stewart's son Sean gets married in Las Vegas just hours after Valentine's Day proposal

Rod Stewart

Madonna is crazy about her children.

How many children does Madonna have, and who are they?

Madonna

The singer's son, Noah, was given his diagnosis of hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in 2016 at the age of three.

Michael Buble reveals how son's cancer diagnosis has 'changed what matters'

Michael Bublé

Carly Pearce on Smooth Country

Carly Pearce interview: Why the country star is "thankful" for her divorce

Country

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are still good friends

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship timeline: From ex-married couple to best friends
Bruce Willis in 2014

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family confirms

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother