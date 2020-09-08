Back to the Future The Musical: Tickets, cast, London dates, songs and all you need to know

"Guess you guys aren't ready for that yet... but your kids are gonna love it"... just don’t set the DeLorean to March 2020!

Back to the Future is one of the most beloved movies of all time, and it now has its own official stage musical adaptation.

It received its world premiere in Manchester earlier this year, but will now be heading to the West End in London in 2021.

Here's all you need to know about the musical so far, including venues, dates, cast, songs and more.

Back to the Future The Musical dates: When and and where can I see it? Back to the Future The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End following an opening at Manchester Opera House in March 2020. Previews will begin on May 14. Christopher Lloyd, the original Doc Brown, said: "I'm delighted that Back to the Future The Musical will be up and running in London in mid-May. "I've heard nothing but great things about the show's run in Manchester, so I'm excited to finally see it for myself. "I've already heard some of the new songs and met many of the cast members, particularly Roger Bart who plays Doc, so I'm confident the stage version will be exactly what our fans have been hoping for. "And, Great Scott - I can't wait to hear Doc Brown sing!"

Can I get tickets? Yes, you can book tickets for the London show right here. Tickets range between £19.55 and £224.50. Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as Doc Brown in Back to the Future The Musical. Picture: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

Who is behind the musical? Back to the Future The Musical has the full backing of the film's original creative team of Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis. Not only that, but the film's soundtrack composer Alan Silvestri is back, alongside Glen Ballard. It will be directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, alongside a Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team featuring Tim Hatley (set and costumes), Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Finn Ross (video design) and Chris Bailey (choreography). Bob Gale said: "Bob Zemeckis and I are over the moon to finally be opening Back to the Future The Musical in the West End at the historic Adelphi Theatre, and we can't wait for audiences to experience our show. "I promise, everyone will be delighted with how we've translated the movie to the stage. "We've got all your favourite songs from the movie, and over a dozen news ones, brought to life by an incredible cast, along with some groundbreaking stagecraft, which we firmly believe raises the bar for production design and illusion. "You will be convinced that the DeLorean really does go 88 miles per hour! I personally cannot wait to get back to Back to the Future in such a fabulous venue!" Olly Dobson as Marty McFly in Back to the Future The Musical. Picture: Sean Ebsworth Barnes

What songs will appear? Not only have Silvestri and Ballard written a brand new score for the musical, but the show will bring back old favourites. So expect the movie’s iconic hits, including 'The Power of Love', 'Johnny B Goode', 'Earth Angel' and 'Back in Time' among others.

Back to the Future musical cast: Who will star in the show? Roger Bart and Olly Dobson with Christopher Lloyd. Picture: Phil Treagus Olly Dobson will play Marty McFly in the show. His previous theatre credits include Matilda and Bat Out of Hell. Tony Award winner Toby Bart will play Doc Brown, with Christopher Lloyd himself, handing him the keys to the DeLorean. Bart said: "Playing the role of Doc Brown, made iconic on film by the brilliant Christopher Lloyd, is going to be the adventure of a lifetime. After all, at this stage of my life, who doesn’t want to go back in time?" Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting to be announced.