Mark Knopfler facts: Dire Straits singer's age, songs, wife, children and career explained

Mark Knopfler is a legendary musician who has been making waves in the rock scene for over four decades.

He is best known as the founder and leader of Dire Straits, one of the most successful bands of the 1970s and '80s, but he has also carved out a remarkable solo career and composed music for several films.

Here, we explore the life and career of Mark Knopfler, from his humble beginnings in Scotland and England to his global fame and recognition as a guitar hero and a master songwriter.

How old is Mark Knopfler and where and when was he born? Mark Knopfler was born on August 12, 1949. He celebrated his 74th birthday in 2023. He was born in Glasgow, Scotland, as Mark Freuder Knopfler. He was raised in Blyth, near Newcastle, in North East England from the age of seven. His parents were Louisa Mary Knopfler (née Laidler), an English teacher, and Erwin Knopfler, a Hungarian Jewish architect and chess player, who fled from the Nazis in 1939. Mark has two siblings: an older sister named Ruth and a younger brother named David. David is also a musician and was a member of Dire Straits with Mark until he left the band in 1980, while Ruth was a teacher and a writer who has published several books. Ruth died in 2020, aged 73.

How did Mark Knopfler get his start in music? Mark Knopfler got his start in music at a very young age, thanks to his uncle who played piano and harmonica. He was also influenced by the rock and roll and blues artists of the 1950s and '60s, such as Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, BB King, and Chet Atkins. He learned to play the guitar by himself, using a twin pick-up Höfner V2 that his father bought for him. He also experimented with different styles and techniques, such as fingerpicking and flat-picking. He played in various folk and country bands, such as the Duolian String Pickers and the Notting Hillbillies, before forming Dire Straits with his brother David, John Illsley, and Pick Withers in 1977.