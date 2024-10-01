Martin Kemp says touring with Spandau Ballet now would make him 'physically sick'

In a recent interview, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp admitted that that touring with the band again would make him "physically sick". Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Fans of the band, look away now.

Spandau Ballet was one of the biggest acts to come out of the New Romantic movement during the early eighties.

They came to the fore during the Second British Invasion, when young stylish bands such as themselves broke America thanks to MTV.

With the help of their accompanying music videos, hit singles in 'Gold' and 'True' became era-defining songs.

After selling an impressive 25 million records worldwide, they broke up in 1990, yet reformed for a decade in 2009 until 2019.

Martin Kemp has cast doubt on whether or not the band will ever get back together again, however.

In a recent interview, the bassist admitted that touring with Spandau Ballet again would make him "physically sick".

Spandau Ballet in 1980. (Photo by Sunday Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Spandau Ballet formed in 1979, and celebrate their 45th anniversary this year, so naturally questions about a celebratory reunion are on the tips of fan's tongues.

Having previously hinted at the door being open for yet another tour, Kemp has slammed that door shut in a new podcast interview on Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did.

‌"As much as people would like to see it get back together, I don’t think it ever will," Kemp revealed.

"The five of us had the most beautiful experience that you could ever get. At the age of 18, I was flying around Europe in Lear jets and partying like you could not imagine.

‌"Being a rock star is a great experience. But do I want to go back there? I think if somebody gave me a ticket to go around the world on tour now, I’d be physically sick. So I’m quite happy with what I do now."

Obviously he's referring to his age and the toils of touring, but it may suggest that the band's relationships aren't necessarily where they should be if they were to tour again.

After the full reunion in 2009, Tony Hadley departed once again in 2017 to pursue his own music, with Kemp previously revealing he himself could only be convinced if Hadley rejoined too.

Spandau Ballet reunited in 2009 before Tony Hadley left again in 2017. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Later on the podcast episode, Kemp reflected on Spandau Ballet's heyday, saying it was a "beautiful memory", though he doesn't recognise himself when he looks back.

"It’s kind of like I’m looking at somebody else. When I see it on TV now and again, or I hear it on the radio - it doesn’t sound like me, it doesn’t look like me anymore," he admitted.

"It’s a young boy that had an incredible experience and I find it removed from being me. And I think that’s the best place for it in some ways."

He opened up about the band's initial split in 1990, saying it was about "girls and money" like most bands.

"We were exactly the same as everybody else, we fell out over money. I’m really pleased that we didn’t fall out over personal relationships and girls and our wives.

"The fact that we fell out over money, I can handle that. That’s just business. And business is a part of what we did."