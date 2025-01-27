Tony Hadley announces a 2025 Christmas Big Band tour

27 January 2025, 12:50

Tony Hadley announces a 2025 Christmas Big Band tour
Tony Hadley announces a 2025 Christmas Big Band tour. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The ex-Spandau Ballet man is swinging into Christmas.

Tony Hadley hasn't slowed down for a moment since he quit Spandau Ballet back in 2017.

The singer has released a number of solo albums and has continued to tour his old and new hits around the world.

Later this year, Hadley will reunite with his the Fabulous TH Band and full live brass section to give fans another chance to hear swinging versions of his biggest numbers.

Tony Hadley will also celebrate the history of jazz standards and swing anthems by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Elvis Presley.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, January 31 at 10am via MyTicket.co.uk with a pre-sale starting 24 hours earlier.

Tony Hadley full interview: Spandau Ballet, Blitz Club and touring with Boy George

“I absolutely loved last year's tour with my big band," Hadley said.

"It rekindled my excitement and passion for the songs that formed such an important part of my childhood, songs that inspired me to pursue a singing career."

He added: "For this year's tour we will be visiting some of my favourite swing classics along with big band songs that I have never performed before.

Tony Hadley 2025 tour poster
Tony Hadley 2025 tour poster. Picture: Tony Hadley

"I never tire of performing 'True', 'Gold' and 'Through the Barricades' and look forward to including these great songs in the set as well!"

The concerts follows last year's The Mood I'm In swing album and accompanying Big Swing live dates.

The Christmas Big Band Tour 2025 Tour Dates are as follows:

  • November 23 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • November 25 – Eastbourne Congress Theatre
  • November 26 – Torquay Princess Theatre
  • November 29 – Guildford G Live
  • November 30 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
  • December 2 – London Royal Albert Hall
  • December 5 – Liverpool Philharmonic
  • December 6 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
  • December 7 – Bristol Beacon
  • December 9 – Portsmouth Guildhall
  • December 11 – Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • December 12 – Gateshead The Glasshouse
  • December 16 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
  • December 17 – Birmingham Symphony Hall

