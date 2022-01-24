Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Tony Hadley talks Spandau Ballet beginnings, solo regrets and "looking forward"

24 January 2022, 03:30 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 10:55

Tony Hadley speaks to Jenni Falconer for Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast
Tony Hadley is the latest guest on Smooth Radio's Famous Firsts podcast with Jenni Falconer, and the former Spandau Ballet singer opens up about the various fascinating 'firsts' through his life and career.

In episode 9 of Famous Firsts, Tony Hadley speaks to Jenni Falconer in-depth about discovering his powerful voice as a youngster, the creation of Spandau Ballet and their various name changes, and how the band became a leading force in the New Romantics movement.

Tony also opens up about going solo and how he may have done certain things differently, performing at Live Aid, and his incredible experience duetting with Queen and Freddie Mercury.

The legendary artist also looks ahead to his 40th anniversary tour in 2022, and whether there is any chance of Spandau Ballet reuniting with him as lead singer.

Listen to the episode below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured the likes Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton, Leona Lewis, Richard Marx, and Marti Pellow.

