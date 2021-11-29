Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Leona Lewis reflects on 15 years since X Factor and making a Christmas classic

29 November 2021, 01:00

Leona Lewis appears on episode 4 of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast
Leona Lewis appears on episode 4 of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Leona Lewis is the latest guest on Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, taking us through the various firsts of her career since bursting onto the scene 15 years ago.

In episode 4 of Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer catches up with Leona about how she first discovered her love of music from a young age, how she attended BRIT School with some very famous faces, and how her life changed forever when she auditioned for The X Factor in 2006.

We also hear the stories behind some of her biggest hits, and how she is bringing back her stunning festive album Christmas, With Love for 2021, including the classic 'One More Sleep'.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer chats to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Previous episodes have featured Ed Sheeran, Michael Bolton and Westlife, with future guests including Paul Young, Tony Hadley and Marti Pellow.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

