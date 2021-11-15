Exclusive

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Westlife on boyband rivalries and being managed by Simon Cowell

15 November 2021, 06:00

Smooth's Famous Firsts: Westlife
Smooth's Famous Firsts: Westlife. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

In episode 2 of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast, Jenni Falconer speaks to Westlife stars Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne.

Westlife are one of the most successful pop acts of all time, selling over 50 million records worldwide and scoring 14 UK number one singles.

They are back with the new album Wild Dreams and a tour in 2022, and if anything the four-piece are making the best music of their career so far.

In the latest episode of Famous Firsts, Jenni caught up with Shane and Nicky to look back at their incredible career highlights, from first being put together by Louis Walsh, to being overawed by Jennifer Lopez on Top of the Pops, to Simon Cowell inventing their infamous 'key change stool stand-up' move that other boybands were forever envious of.

Listen below:

In Famous Firsts, Jenni Falconer will chat to pop music legends to hear the stories behind their firsts: first gigs, first record deals, first TV appearances and much more.

Last week, Ed Sheeran appeared on the first episode of Famous Firsts, where he discussed his difficult early gigs and his love of Sir Elton John.

Future guests coming up this series include Gabrielle, Paul Young, Tony Hadley, Leona Lewis, Michael Bolton and more.

