Westlife's Mark Feehily is battling pneumonia as he drops out of tour dates

28 November 2022, 16:41

Mark Feehily is battling pneumonia
Mark Feehily is battling pneumonia. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Westlife singer Mark Feehily has told fans that he has been struck down with pneumonia, after cancelling a series of shows.

The 42-year-old singer posted an update on Instagram on Monday (November 28), to share his health news.

Mark posted a long message explaining why he was forced to pull out of Westlife's recent shows, apologising to fans.

However, he added that he hoped to be back on the road very soon.

"Firstly, I'd like to say a huge sincere thank you to everybody for sending their and get well soon messages - it means so much," the Irish singer wrote.

"I was really gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and that doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia.

"I know it's scary when you first hear the word 'Pneumonia', but thankfully, I got to the doctor and the hospital very quickly and got on the antibiotics as soon as possible - so everything is currently under control.

"I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I'm feeling a bit better everyday. The nurses and doctors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.

"This does however mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I'll be back on stage as soon as I can get the all clear."

Mark confirmed that his bandmates will be doing the shows without him, as they aim to carry on with their UK and Ireland tour.

"Until then, Nicky, Shane, and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence.

"Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very, very, soon. Mark."

