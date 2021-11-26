Kian Egan facts: Westlife singer's age, wife, children and more revealed

26 November 2021, 12:29

Kian Egan
Picture: Getty

Kian Egan is one of the most successful pop singers of all time thanks to his many hits with Westlife.

Westlife are back with new music, and here's all the important facts you need to know about Kian:

  1. Who is Kian Egan?

    Kian Egan is an Irish singer-songwriter, who is best known as a member of Westlife since 1999.

    He is also a coach on The Voice of Ireland and won the 13th series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2013.

    He has also released one solo album: Home in 2014.

  2. How were Westlife formed?

    Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan were already schoolmates at Summerhill College on Sligo, Ireland.

    All three sang in a school production of Grease, alongside Derrick Lacey, Graham Keighron, and Michael Garrett. They later said that they consider this as the start of Westlife.

    All six members formed a group called Six as One in 1997. They later changed their band name to IOYOU.

    Louis Walsh, who was also the manager of Boyzone, discovered the group after he was contacted by Filan's mother Mae, but the group didn't land a BMG record deal with Simon Cowell.

    Cowell told Walsh: "You are going to have to fire at least three of them. They have great voices, but they are the ugliest band I have ever seen in my life."

    Three members (Lacey, Keighron and Garrett) were told to leave, and auditions were held in Dublin where Nicky Byrne and Brian McFadden were recruited.

  3. Kian Egan wife and kids: Is he married?

    Kian Egan married Hollyoaks actress and former Girl Thing and Wonderland singer Jodi Albert in 2009.

    The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Koa, in 2011. They have since had kids Zekey in 2015 and Cobi in 2017.

  4. Kian Egan age: How old is he?

    Kian was born on April 29, 1980. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2021.

    He was born to Patricia and Kevin, who passed away in 2009). He is the fifth of seven children.

    He is the cousin of Shane Filan's wife, Gillian Walsh.

