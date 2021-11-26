Mark Feehily facts: Westlife singer's age, partner, children and more revealed

Mark Feehily is one of the most successful pop singers of all time thanks to his many hits with Westlife.

Westlife are back with new music, and here's all the important facts you need to know about Mark (or Markus!):

Who is Mark Feehily? Mark is an Irish singer-songwriter, best known as one of the lead singers of Westlife since 1999. He has also released two solo albums under the name Markus Feehily: 2015's Fire and 2017's Christmas.

Mark Feehily age: How old is he? Mark was born on May 28, 1980. He celebrated his 41st birthday in 2021. He was born in Sligo in Ireland. His parents are Marie (née Verdon) and Oliver Feehily, and he has two younger brothers.