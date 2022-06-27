Westlife and Backstreet Boys team up for incredible live-stream duet on two classic tracks

27 June 2022, 16:54

Backstreet Boys and Westlife team up
Backstreet Boys and Westlife team up. Picture: WeChat/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Two of the world's biggest boybands teamed up for a special virtual concert, and it was '90s pop heaven.

Backstreet Boys staged a special concert with over 44 million WeChat users tuning in.

The concert lasted for two hours, and was live-streamed on Friday evening on WeChat Channels, the app's video function.

Westlife then made an appearance and collaborated with the American band on two songs.

The groups performed on Westlife's UK number one single 'My Love' and on Backstreet Boys ballad 'I Want It That Way'.

A total of 44.2 million users watched the WeChat concert.

Watch the performance below:

Westlife later tweeted a clip of the performance, writing: "What a moment it was getting to sing I Want It That Way along with @backstreetboys! Thank you again to @WeChatApp for having us and to all our Chinese fans that joined the livestream concert. We hope that you all enjoy it too."

The sight of hearing Westlife's Mark Feehily sing the high notes on 'I Want It That Way' and Brian Littrell going for it on 'My Love' was a pure joy for all '90s kids.

