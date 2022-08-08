Westlife singing an ABBA medley is surprisingly perfect

Westlife sing ABBA at Wembley. Picture: YouTube/Lana Leksa/BBC

By Tom Eames

Westlife made their long-awaited debut at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (August 6), and they didn't disappoint.

The four-piece Irish group had been waiting for several years to perform at Wembley, following several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Westlife put on a fantastic show for the 70,000 fans in attendance, including a surprisingly brilliant ABBA medley.

The band sang a medley of ABBA classics, including 'Dancing Queen', 'Gimme Gimme Gimme' and their 1999 Christmas number one single, 'I Have a Dream'.

Watch the performance below:

This was the first time in the band's 20-year history that they played at the iconic venue.

The group sang all of their greatest hits including 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’.

Shane, Nicky, Kian and Mark made their return to music in 2019, which saw their comeback album land at the top of the charts.

“Headlining Wembley Stadium is a dream come true for all of us. This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it was incredible. The fans were sensational tonight. It was amazing. It was the greatest of our lives", said the band.

Mark added: "This was the biggest show we've ever done and it was magical. I never thought I'd be standing on stage at Wembley Stadium with the lads 20 years after we started out. It is emotional to think about how far we've come. We've been able to do this because we've got the best fans in the world."