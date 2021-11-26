Shane Filan dedicates Westlife's new album to his parents, having tragically lost them during lockdown

Westlife's Shane lost both of his parents within months of one another. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Westlife's twelfth studio album, Wild Dreams, is out today (26th November).

But there's two crucial people that sadly won't be able to hear it.

Westlife's Shane Filan tragically lost both of his parents throughout lockdown, both within six months of each other.

On the eve of the release of the Irish boyband's impressive 12th studio album, Wild Dreams, Shane shared a photo of the album cover with a special message within to his 486,000 Instagram followers.

"That feeling when you hold your new album in your hands for the 1st time! .. never gets old!!!" the caption reads next to the post.

"My Mum & Dad would have loved this one" he also writes, heartbreakingly so after his mum Mae and dad Peter won't be here to see the record released.

"Out Tomorrow. To all our amazing fans all over the world, This is our 13th time to give you an album & your love and support for us over the last 22 years has been just INCREDIBLE!!!" the caption goes on to say.

"Thank you, we love you & We hope you all love this one as much as we did making it."

Westlife fans were quick to congratulate the boys, with one fan commenting: "They would be proud and their love will reach u in every single moment."

Being written and recorded throughout lockdown, the album is closer to Shane than any of their previous work given the emotional loss he faced whilst it was being created.

The heartfelt song 'Always With Me' in particular is inspired by the loss of his mum and dad.

Westlife say new album Wild Dreams is "the most personal one from the four of us as a band ever.". Picture: westlife.com

Shane, Kian, Mark, and Nicky will embark on their tour in support of Wild Dreams, which includes a sold-out date at Wembley Stadium as well as other huge shows in the UK and Ireland throughout 2022.

But it also marks the first Westlife tour where Shane's parents won't be there to watch him sing.

He recently revealed he was devastated after performing for the first time without Peter and Mae's loving support:

"We performed six or seven songs and I sang 'You Raise Me Up' for the first time ever since my mum and dad passed away and it was very difficult. It was really, really difficult" Shane said candidly.

"I sang the song, I got through it, but there was a lady playing the violin beside me and it was honestly the saddest violin I’ve ever heard."

"It was just one of those moments because it was the first time in my life that my parents weren’t in the audience and it kind of hit me like a steam train."

He added: "I wasn’t expecting it but I found it hard and afterwards I broke down and I was really upset because it really hit me that my parents aren’t with me any more."

Despite the tragedy the befell Filan, he feels the upbeat nature of Wild Dreams means it'll be much easier to sing with a positive future in mind.

"It’s very apt lyrically for starting fresh again and having a new beginning in life and being positive about everything - which is what we all need right now."

"This album is probably the most personal one from the four of us as a band ever. It’s more personal and real and I think fans will get excited when they hear these songs because they’re coming from us."

Bandmate Nicky also couldn't contain his excitement about the upcoming tour, saying that the boys "cannot wait to get back out on the road."

"This tour includes some of our biggest ever shows in the UK and Ireland and we finally get to put on a show at Wembley Stadium after all these years!"

"The tour is going to be spectacular with some big surprises that I think the fans will love. It will include all of our greatest hits as well as some of our new music which has gone down so well with everyone."

"This is a Westlife tour not to be missed. We're all looking forward to it."