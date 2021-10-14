Westlife announce “uplifting” new album Wild Dreams

By Hannah Lovejoy

Westlife have announced their plans to release a new studio album titled Wild Dreams on November 26.

Wild Dreams will include Westlife’s new single titled ‘Starlight’ as well as new live recordings of their hit songs ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of Our Own’.

After their highly-anticipated return in 2019, ‘Wild Dreams’ will be the first album from Westlife in two years.

Westlife’s return was one of the greatest band comebacks of recent years as the group landed their eighth number one album and acquired their fastest-selling tour to date.

Speaking of the new album, Westlife said that they were “excited” for the release of Wild Dreams and mentioned that it is based on the “challenges we’ve all overcome” throughout the pandemic.

“We are incredibly excited to announce news of our upcoming new album,” Westlife said.

“This album means more to us than anything we have done before and has been inspired by the challenges we’ve all overcome over the last 18 months.”

They continued: “The maze of emotions we all experienced during the pandemic drew us to songwriting and has helped us create a really special album that we have everything we love in music - it’s got fresh feel-good uptempo tracks like ‘Starlight’ as well as powerful, heartfelt ballads such as ‘Always With Me’.”

Westlife added that the new album “captures the mood of the moment” and the songs are about “new beginnings” and “hope”.

“Wild Dreams captures the mood of the moment. The album also offers moments of reflection and is about new beginnings, hope and looking to the future. The music is so relevant to now. It is uplifting stuff and [we] cannot wait for the fans to hear it,” the band said.

Wild Dreams is set for release on November 26.