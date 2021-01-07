Brian May has released a perfume: Plus 5 unlikely celebrities you never knew had their own fragrances

7 January 2021, 14:28 | Updated: 7 January 2021, 14:29

Brian May joins Westlife and Michael Bolton in releasing a fragrance for women
Brian May joins Westlife and Michael Bolton in releasing a fragrance for women. Picture: Getty/PA/Michael Bolton/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti and Tom Eames

Brian May has released his first perfume with all proceeds benefiting wild animals, yet he's not the first unlikely celebrity to create a fragrance line.

Do you ever wish you could smell like your favourite celebrity?

The biggest names in show business have had a go at launching their own line of perfume, from Elizabeth Taylor to Beyoncé.

See more: 6 times famous bands fired a member - and what happened next

While some stand the test of time and sell by the bucketload, there are some that make you stop and think 'who came up with that idea?'

Here are some of our favourite baffling celebrity fragrances:

  1. Brian May

    Brian May is releasing a new fragrance and its proceeds will be going to wild animals.

    The Queen frontman has long been an advocate for animal rights, so his latest fundraising campaign comes as no surprise to his loyal fans.

    Released through Italian company Xeroff, the aptly perfume SAVE-ME is limited edition and every bottle is personally hand-signed by Brian himself.

    Brian May facts: Queen guitartist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

    Posting the news on his personal Instagram account Brian shows an ingredients list which includes notes of tuberose, pink jasmine, ylang ylang and sandalwood.

    The perfume will be launched tomorrow (January 8) during a live online presentation with Dr Brian May himself, with a link to the event here.

    Brian May has posted images of his new fragrance SAVE-ME on his instagram account (pictured).
    Brian May has posted images of his new fragrance SAVE-ME on his instagram account (pictured). Picture: BrianMay/Instagram

  2. Michael Bolton

    It's been nearly 30 years since Michael Bolton released his album Time, Love and Tenderness, so what better time to release a fragrance named after it?

    Michael Bolton has just unveiled his new perfume range for women, and if there's one 65 year old man who knows what women want, it's him.

    See More: Michael Bolton's 8 greatest songs, ranked

  3. Westlife

    Westlife perfume
    Picture: PA

    Much like with Kiss before them, it's an odd practice to release a perfume based around a band. Does it smell like all of them put together? Or is it the 'essence' of what Westlife is all about.

    They released two perfumes, X in 2009 and their 'farewell fragrance' named 'With Love' a year later. Will they release a third now that they're back together?

  4. Bruce Willis

    Bruce Willis fragrance
    Bruce Willis fragrance. Picture: LR

    Now if there's one 63-year-old man we'd like to smell like, it would be Bruce Willis.

    Yep, Bruce went there with his range specifically for 'smart guys', and the advert alone is glorious.

  5. Kiss

    Kiss perfume
    Picture: Getty/Kiss

    When you think of heavy rock legends Kiss, the first thought probably isn't how good they must smell, especially after a night of sweaty headbanging.

    But Kiss did release their own cologne named simply 'Her'.

  6. Carlos Santana

    Carlos Santana perfume
    Carlos Santana perfume. Picture: Carlos Santana

    Fancy smelling like guitar legend Carlos Satana? You're in luck.

    Carlos instructs you to 'arouse your senses' with his special blend of cinnamon, leather, and cypress in 2005.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The singer was appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in the early nineties when she gave an impromptu showcase of her natural talent.

The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second

Whitney Houston

David Bowie posing for a portrait in 1976

10 inspirational quotes from David Bowie

David Bowie

Phil Collins - In the Air Tonight

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins?

Phil Collins

Will Young

Will Young's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Pet Shop Boys

QUIZ: Do you remember the lyrics to 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys?

Quizzes

Can you win Family Fortunes

QUIZ: Can you win Family Fortunes? See how many top answers you can guess

Quizzes